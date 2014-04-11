X-Men's Cyclops heads to space in this 6-page preview of his all-new solo comic

X-Men team member Scott Summers is setting out on his own, and he's in for an intergalactic adventure.

Marvel's still rolling out new ongoing series as part of its All-New Marvel NOW! initiative, and so far the publisher's had a lot of success with new takes on solo hero stories. New series like She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel and Magneto are all drawing acclaim, while series like Nightcrawler and Iron Fist: The Living Weapon just launched.

Among the solo titles set to arrive in the coming weeks is Cyclops, from writer Greg Rucka (Lazarus, Batwoman) and artist Russell Dauterman (Nightwing, Supurbia), which will take the young version of Scott Summers (the one who arrived in the present due to the time-travel hijinks in All-New X-Men), on an adventure in the cosmos with his long-lost father.

Here's Marvel's synopsis:

"After clashing with the Shi’ar on the edge of deep space, Scott Summers is about to encounter the last person he’d ever expect to meet – his space pirate father! "Long thought dead, Corsair, leader of that intergalactic band of misfits the Starjammers, has returned! And he’s got a new recruit in the form of his son, young Cyclops himself! Scott Summers is leaving the X-Men behind to stay in space and learn a few valuable lessons from dad: 1) How to shave, 2) How to talk to women, 3) How to steal a Badoon spaceship."

Cyclops #1 is on sale May 7, and it's definitely something worth checking out if you're an X-Men fan, a Cyclops fan, or just someone (like me) who's happy Rucka is back working on a Big Two superhero book. Check out a preview of the issue (along with variant covers by Skottie Young and Greg Land) in the gallery below.