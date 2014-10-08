That X-Men/X-Factor TV series could feature Quicksilver and a female lead

We’ve got a bit more info about that proposed live-action X-Men TV series that’s currently in the works from Fox studios.

The interesting tidbits come from Film Divider, who are hinting that Fox looks to have a few solid plans about the upcoming TV show.

They report that the live-action comic-book series may be based on Peter David’s acclaimed X-Factor comic-book run, which saw Jamie Madrox (Multiple Man) setting up a detective agency, a la Angel. In fact, Film Divider claim they've heard that this is “more than just a possibility.”

They also point out, however, that the powers-that-be at Fox have been having a hard time deciding on a group of main characters for the show, and are very wary of going the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. route by using fresh new faces for the TV series.

In order to sidestep this, one particular character name that’s being bandied about is X-Men: Days of Future Past’s Quicksilver (Evan Peters, who is a permanent fixture on American Horror Story). However, since the character has appeared in a past timeline, it’s unclear whether they’d go with a period setting for the show, or simply recast the role and use an older version of Pietro Maximoff.

There are also mentions of possibly using a female lead, and although they have no clear details as to who it could be, they've pointed at Rogue (Anna Paquin) being a likely candidate (Paquin's show True Blood has finally wrapped up this season), or — if they do base the show on David's X-Factor run — that female character could well be former New Mutant Rahne Sinclair (Wolfsbane), with other possibilities ranging from Polaris to Siryn to Layla Miller.

What do you guys think? Who should headline the mutant migration to television?

(Film Divider via Comic Book Movie)