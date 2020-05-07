Xbox Series X shows off first next-gen gameplay footage of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, more

While the cinematic trailer for the Viking-themed Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was a gorgeous, head-turning ride full of violence, lore, and potential, that doesn't mean much if the game itself doesn't play like the sneak peek. But gamers' worries were assuaged today when Microsoft debuted some gameplay footage from the upcoming entry into the beloved franchise during a demonstration of its next-gen console, the Xbox Series X.

The new Xbox has already proven itself far superior to the old Xbox One in some side-by-side exercises, but this was time for the machine to flex its power on altogether new games. Take a look:

Video of First Look Xbox Series X Gameplay

While there was no glimpse at Halo Infinite or anything else from the in-house Xbox Game Studios, which is holding its games until a July showcase, fans got to check out a few other awesome upcoming games from third-party creators. Whether it was the rainy run-and-gun (and sword and grapple) FPS madness of Bright Memory Infinite's high-tech future or the racing realism of Dirt 5, things kicked off with a bang. The graphic Alien-esque body horror of Scorn, the spooky sci-fi shooting of Chorus, and the outrageous undead of Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 all made their debut during the stream. Other genre titles showing off footage included Call of the Sea, The Ascent, Scarlet Nexus, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and The Medium.

But the star of the show was Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Its warm halls, longship-decked seas, and burned villages take adventurers right into the world of the Vikings. Looks like Valhalla's hero is out for revenge — with a companion raven along for the ride. The game even goes to actual Stonehenge on its trip from Norway to England. What else could gamers want?

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and the Xbox Series X are scheduled to debut this holiday season.