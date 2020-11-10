Xena 25: The 25th Anniversary Podcast: Xena, Gabrielle, and Vince the Rat

Cue the Bulgarian bagpipes.

In a time of anniversary celebrations, a fandom in turmoil cried out for a podcast…

SYFY FANGRRLS has been celebrating the 25th anniversary of Xena: Warrior Princess all year long but the celebration is about to go to a whole new level with the release of Xena 25. Hosted by resident Xena mega-fan Katie Wilson, this limited edition podcast series is celebrating all the things we love about Xena with special guests and fans! It’s going to be better than hot tubs and subtext… almost.

Episode 1 is starts off with a bang! The warrior princesses themselves, Lucy Lawless and Renee O'Connor, join Katie to share some never-heard-before behind-the-scenes stories, play a Xena-themed Newlywed game, and of talk a lot about rats. This is an episode that no Xenite would want to miss!

Be sure to catch all four podcast episodes with a new episode each Tuesday. Chakrams not required.

