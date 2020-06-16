First look: Xena's famed 'Lyre Lyre' musical episode soundtrack coming to picture disc vinyl

Musical warriors, time to dig out your ancient turntables. Because you're gonna love this. Varèse Sarabande Records has announced its issuing on August 7 the first-ever LP of Xena: Warrior Princess: Lyre Lyre Hearts on Fire, the famed fifth season musical episode of the iconic fantasy series that aired on January 17, 2000.

Xena: Lyre Lyre Hearts on Fire soundtrack/Varese Sarabande Records

Packaged as a double-sided picture disc vinyl in a clear sleeve with a full-color folded insert, collectors will be able to pre-order the LP starting June 17 on VareseSarabande.com.

"Lyre Lyre, Hearts on Fire" was one of the most cherished episodes during Xena's six-season run. It followed our fearless warrior princess, played by Lucy Lawless, as she teamed up with comrade in arms Gabrielle to put on a musical battle of the bands in Melodia, the musical capital of ancient Greece, in order to retrieve the Golden Lyre. This was the second musical episode the series did following Season 3's "The Bitter Suite," and boy , girl, does it rock.

Xena: Lyre Lyre Hearts on Fire/Varèse Sarabande Records

The soundtrack for "Lyre Lyre" features such memorable songs as the Lucy Lawless versions of the Motown hit, "War," The Rascal's "People Got to Be Free," The Eurythmics' "Sisters Are Doin' It For Themselves," and Naked Eyes' "There's always something there to remind me." Other favorite tracks include Lucy and costar Renee O'Connor's take on the Beatles' "We Can Work It Out," King Harvest's "Dancing in the Moonlight," sung by Joxer's brother, Jace, and our hero's very '90s alternative rock-inspired "Xena Rap."

Last but not least, the LP sports the episode's score from Xena: Warrior Princess' Emmy winning composer Joseph LoDuca, who also wrote the score for Hercules: The Legendary Journeys (from which Xena was spawned), and Sam Raimi's Evil Dead films.

Xena: Lyre Lyre Hearts on Fire/Varèse Sarabande Records

The soundtrack release is more good news for Xena fans who have been binging on the show now that it's airing for the first time ever in syndication on SYFY. A Xena: Warrior Princess marathon kicked off in April with #ThrowbackThursday blocks with episodes running in the morning and afternoon with Lawless herself hosting wrap-ups.

All 134 episodes of the series are also streaming on SYFY's website.

Below is the full track listing:

Side One:

1. "Sisters Are Doin' It For Themselves" (Performed by Lucy Lawless and Gillian Iliana Waters) (2:47)

2. "Dancing In The Moonlight" (Performed by Ted Raimi) (2:49)

3. "We Can Work It Out" (Performed by Lucy Lawless and Renee O'Connor) (2:31)

4. "Gettin' Ready" (Performed by Lucy Lawless, Susan Wood, Tony Bishop and Grant Bridger with chorus) (3:01)

5. "No Talent To Find" (Joseph LoDuca) (:57)

6. "Spurned" (Joseph LoDuca) (1:12)

7. "Kick Out The Jams" (Performed by Jay Laga'aia) (3:27)

8. "People Got To Be Free" (Performed by Lucy Lawless, Susan Wood, Ted Raimi, Gillian Iliana Waters and chorus) (3:10)



Side Two:

1. "Throwing Kisses" (Joseph LoDuca) (1:40)

2. "There's Always Something There To Remind Me" (Performed by Jay Laga'aia) (2:58)

3. "Xena Feeds Back" (Joseph LoDuca) (:25)

4. "Xena Rap" (Performed by Lucy Lawless and Jay Laga'aia) (3:05)

5. "At Long Last Lyre" (Joseph LoDuca) (2:07)

6. "War" (Performed by Lucy Lawless, Susan Wood, Ted Raimi and Gillian Iliana Waters) (2:05)

7. "Tara's Dance" (Joseph LoDuca) (3:09)