WIRE Buzz: Y: The Last Man loses its man; Utopia Falls drops first trailer; more

Y: The Last Man’s live-action FX series, simply titled Y, can’t seem to find its footing. After the embattled, long-coming series lost its showrunners, found a new one, and seemingly got back on track with a green lit pilot adapting Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra's hit DC/Vertigo comic, Y has now lost its Last Man.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Barry Keoghan (Dunkirk) — who was set to star as Yorick Brown, the only surviving male human in Y’s post-apocalyptic world — has left the project and will be recast. Further details are still emerging from the story, but hopefully Brown’s companion monkey, Ampersand, won’t also have to be recast in the wake of this casting shakeup.

Keoghan was formerly in a star-studded ensemble including Imogen Poots, Lashana Lynch, Juliana Canfield, Marin Ireland, Amber Tamblyn, and Diane Lane under the oversight of showrunner Eliza Clark (Animal Kingdom). Per THR's sources, no other roles have been recast.

Y was set to hit FX sometime this year, though now, "with Keoghan's central scenes having to be reshot, that will without a doubt derail those plans," according to THR.

Next, another post-apocalypse show has released its first trailer, and it’s certainly a lot more fun than a gender-annihilating pandemic. Hulu’s Utopia Falls has dropped its first footage and it’s a breakdancing, political-rapping, science-fictional good time.

Taking place in a far future where contemporary culture has been forgotten (or, perhaps, erased) from the memory of humankind, Utopia Falls follows a few young denizens that discover the music and art of society’s past — and use it to fight injustice.

Take a look:

Video of Utopia Falls - Trailer (Official) • A Hulu Original

Busta Rhymes’ bars are being spit at an almost fantastical level, so it’s no wonder that his rapping prowess impresses these futuristic youths. This show — from showrunner Joseph Mallozzi (Dark Matter) and creator/director R.T. Thorne (Blindspot) — looks like an oddball YA adventure combining musical choreography and Divergent-esque dystopia. New Babyl’s twenty-four teens will compete in The Exemplar’s musical showdown for fortune and glory... but with hip-hop on their side, they could change the world.

Luckily they'll have a legend on their team. Snoop Dogg provides the voice of the mysterious Archive of past music, leading a cast including Robyn Alomar (Riot Girls), Akiel Julien (American Gods), Robbie Graham-Kuntz (Full Out), Phillip Lewitski (Supernatural), Humberly Gonzalez (Orphan Black), Devyn Nekoda (Degrassi: The Next Generation), and Mickeey Nguyen (Make It Pop).

Utopia Falls hits Hulu on Feb. 14.

Finally, a different DC/Vertigo adaptation has landed one of its leads. DMZ, the upcoming HBO Max pilot adapting the Brian Wood and Riccardo Burchielli comic of the same name, tells the tale of a civil war-struck future America where Manhattan is cut off from the rest of the country. Think John Carpenter's Escape from New York, but from the perspective of its embattled denizens.

According to Deadline, Benjamin Bratt (Law & Order, Doctor Strange) has boarded the pilot alongside Rosario Dawson. Bratt will play ambitious gang leader Parco Delgado, who aims to control the DMZ with his force of personality and criminal influence. Dawson’s medic, Alma Ortega, falls on the other side of the conflict, as she attempts to save lives while on the hunt for her lost son.

DMZ comes from showrunner Roberto Patino and director/executive producer Ava DuVernay. It does not yet have a production timeline.