Y lives! FX names new showrunner for Y: The Last Man

Fans of sci-fi matriarchy rejoice: Y lives. The Y: The Last Man adaptation has found a new showrunner to coax the series to live over at FX. Coming after the crushing departure of original showrunners Aida Mashaka Croal and Michael Green, the show based on Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra's beloved Vertigo comic is still happening — and it won’t suffer a delay from all the drama.

The story of a man and his monkey, the only two creatures left alive with a Y chromosome in a world of women, will be steered by longtime TV creative Eliza Clark (Animal Kingdom, The Killing). According to a release, Clark will serve as showrunner, writer, and executive producer of the series. It also looks like she’ll be altering the vision of Croal and Green.

“Eliza Clark is an enormously talented writer and producer whose ambitious vision for Y will only enhance the mystique and allure of this powerful story,” said FX Entertainment President of Original Programming Nick Grad. However, executive producer Nina Jacobson said that the show had been pursuing Clark as a writer for some time.

"A decade ago I devoured the complete Y: The Last Man series cover to cover, imagining how it might take shape on screen,” Clark said. “It introduced me to the amazing work of Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra and the complex, fascinating world of Y. I'm thrilled to tell this story and to be working with this immensely talented cast."

That cast — which includes Barry Keoghan, Imogen Poots, Lashana Lynch, Juliana Canfield, Marin Ireland, Amber Tamblyn, and star Diane Lane — is seriously stacked, which is just one reason why this long-developed production’s constant tumult has rattled fans. It’s too cool; it has to happen. But not to worry, the post-apocalyptic world of Y: The Last Man will come soon.

Y is expected to hit FX in 2020.