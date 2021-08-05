'Y: The Last Man' trailer depicts the fall of mankind in trailer for FX's long-awaited TV adaptation

After a bit of a creative kerfuffle, losing its showrunners and gaining a new one in Eliza Clark, production on FX's Y: The Last Man adaptation has actually gotten far enough to release an official trailer. Nothing says "it's really happening" like some footage of poor Ben Schnetzer (he replaced Barry Keoghan, whose departure last winter represented another major setback for the project) as Yorick Brown, that titular last man. And, of course, his faithful simian companion, Ampersand.

We should also note that our headline is meant to be taken literally because Y (based on the DC/Vertigo comic book of the same from writer Brian K. Vaughan and artist Pia Guerra) is about a mysterious illness that kills off every male individual on the planet. Answers to how and why this happened won't come easily as the female survivors set out to rebuild what was lost.

"I knew I wanted to write a book about gender and I guess I'd just been through a bad break-up," Vaughn recalled during a 2019 episode of SYFY WIRE's From the Con podcast. "It didn't become what it was until I met Pia and I think it really evolved from my original idea after I met her."

"I just wanted to get it going and get started right away," added Guerra. "It just had this great idea. It had those concepts that were kind of hard-note sci-fi; it talks about gender, but it was couched in a story that was really about a guy trying to get to his girl and it had so much heart."

Check out the Stand-esque trailer now:

Video of Y: The Last Man | Official Trailer - Season 1 | FX

The show's cast also includes stars like Imogen Poots, Lashana Lynch, Juliana Canfield, Marin Ireland, Amber Tamblyn, and Diane Lane as the President of the United States.

Appearing at New York Comic Con two years ago, Vaughn stated that the TV adaptation would be a reflection of the political landscape at the time. He went on to describe the series as the "version that fans deserve."

Y: The Last Man ventures onto FX on Hulu Monday, Sep. 13.