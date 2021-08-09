By All: Watchmen's Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to star in dystopian thriller where 'justice is crowdsourced'

From alternate histories filled with superheroes, kingdoms under the sea, and even off to George Miller's visions of a wasteland-filled future — actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II remains booked and busy.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor has signed on to star in Warner Bros.' upcoming dystopian crime thriller, By All. The film will see Abdul-Mateen play Donte, a man who is struggling to make ends meet. But following a tragedy, he is forced to lay low, because even though there is no police to enforce the law, he will still have to face a jury of his peers, as justice is now crowd-sourced.

Per THR, the actor was drawn to the project because of its "provocative and timely premise about the imbalance of power in communities and how it warps the sense of responsibility, family and friendship."

Steve Caple Jr. (Transformers: Rise of the Beasts) will direct the film, which is based on a 10-page short story of the same name written by Juel Taylor and Tony Rettenmaier (Space Jam: A New Legacy), both of whom also wrote the script. They will also be serving as producers on the project, alongside Caple and Legendary's Mary Parent and Alex Garcia, and Gotham Group's Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Eric Robinson.

Abdul-Mateen II has starred in various high profile projects over the course of his career. Not only did he star in HBO's hit Watchmen TV show and DC's Aquaman where he played Black Manta — he will be reprising his role in the upcoming sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom — but he's also been tapped to star in Matrix 4 and the upcoming Mad Max: Fury Road prequel, Furiosa. However, before all that, he'll be starring in the soon-to-premiere Candyman reboot, which was directed by Nia DaCosta (The Marvels) and written by Jordan Peele (Nope), Win Rosenfeld, and DaCosta herself.

No release date has been set for By All.