The 10 best new comic books of 2019

Welcome to SYFY WIRE's Year in Review, a series of articles that will look to catalog the best, worst, and weirdest cultural and entertainment moments of 2019 as we look toward the future. Today, we celebrate the best new comic books of the year!

The fact that we ended up with more titles on our honorable mentions list than we did on our "Best Comics" should illustrate how difficult it was to pick the best new comic books of 2019. This year, there were literally thousands of comic books released from Marvel, DC, Image, Boom, Valiant, Oni Press, and Dark Horse — and that's not even counting the many smaller publishers. So, while we would have loved to have read them all, there were invariably great ones we missed, so for that, we apologize.

In 2019, reexamination and reflection were major themes in some of the comic books we loved best. Whether it was a reimagining of the X-Men in House of X and Powers of X, or a look into the future of America in Undiscovered Country, or the themes of rebirth and reincarnation in Little Bird, each of these comic books struck a chord with us and expanded on the comic medium as a whole.

Before we get into the meat, though, we have to give an honorable mention to the following comics that, unfortunately, did not make our list. They are: The New World (Image), Assassin Nation (Image), Murder Falcon (Image), DCeased (DC), Captain Marvel (Marvel), The Punisher (Marvel), Crowded (Image), Blackbird (Image), Ascender (Image), DIE (Image), Once and Future (Image), Immortal Hulk (Marvel), Wonder Woman (DC), Superman Smashes the Klan (DC), Female Furies (DC), King Thor (Marvel), The Wildstorm (DC), Green Lantern (DC), Something Is Killing the Children (Image), Goddess Mode (Image), Spider-Man: Life Story (Marvel), Dial H for Hero (DC), The Girl in the Bay (Image), and Marauders (Marvel).

We hope you enjoy these comics as much as we did, and if we missed some, please let us know on social!