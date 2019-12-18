What were fans most mad about in 2019? Scorsese, Sonic, and more!

You might not remember that this happened in 2019. Honestly, I forgot. In my mind, the live-action Sonic drama happened like two years ago. But I'm here to remind you that it happened this spring.

Here's what went down. When the first-look trailer for Paramount's upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie premiered, fans got an eyeful of Sonic's 'realistic' likeness. That realism verged heavily into the Uncanny Valley, though, and inspired memes — so many memes.

Of course, everyone was comparing Sonic (voiced by Parks and Recreation vet Ben Schwartz) to the Pokémon in Pokémon Detective Pikachu, which had gotten its first trailer late in 2018 and been lauded for its beautifully rendered creatures. Whereas folks immediately fell for Pikachu and his friends, those same people went all-in on Sonic.

In large part, the critiques were warranted. The character, so iconic in so many fans' minds, has always had a very particular look; this live-action version looked nothing like the Sonic fans had grown to love over time. Perhaps because the character did look so wonky and because the complaints were rather deserved, the creators actually did something.

Unlike the other controversies on this list, fans' complaints actually… had an effect.

Not that long after the trailer premiered and the internet had torn it to shreds, director Jeff Fowler tweeted that he and the other creatives and executives behind the film wanted to get Sonic right. So Sonic the Hedgehog’s premiere was pushed back to 2020 and the film underwent extensive redesigns.

Fast-forward to November and Sonic the Hedgehog got a new trailer to show off the redesigned titular hero. And you know what? It worked! Sonic looked like Sonic — or, at least, much more like how people imagined Sonic would look.

The next day, Sonic Mania Adventures director Tyson Hesse popped his head up and outed himself as the man behind the character’s redesign. He was praised by fans and heralded as the film’s savior.

Some fans have since taken Paramount’s redesign as a sign that complaining online will get production companies to bend to their wills. Let’s be clear: That’s very much not a thing. I don’t want anyone to get their hopes up.

Sure, sometimes a company will swoop in to save a show another company canceled and sometimes Sonic gets non-creepy legs — but, more often than not, no amount of complaining will ever change something fans don’t agree with.

For instance...