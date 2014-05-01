Latest Stories

ztumblr_n3vows6VOz1tsdb4go1_1280.jpg

Yell "Hurray!" for Hellboy with 29 smokin' art images from new 20th-anniversary exhibit

Contributed by
ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
May 1, 2014

Mike Mignola's Hellboy comic-book character erupted into our dimension two decades ago in a hot hail of brimstone and raw attitude, forging an instant bond with Dark Horse readers who loved the scalding humor and eerie paranormal realms it visited.  

Here's a mega-galley of awesome art plucked from the Hellboy 20th Anniversary Art Show opening Friday, May 2, 2014, at the Hero Complex Gallery in Los Angeles, with an inspired collection of Hellboy paintings, lithos, sculptures, paper cutouts, crayons, prints and posters encompassing multiple avenues of artistic styles.   This eclectic outpouring of appreciation and imagination is curated and hosted by Ecuadorian illustrator Chogrin Munoz.  From Asian to Hispanic, Nazi to Nightmarish, the depth and range of this sensational show are astounding.  Over 100 artists like Nick Runge, Hoang Tran, Kevin Stanton, Paul Shipper, Javier Jimenez, Brent Engstrom, Pam Wishbow, Blain Hefner and legions more pay their respects to Big Red and Mignola's dense demonic universe seeping into graphic novels, comics, animation and Hollywood films.  

Crank up the A/C and check out this steaming selection of Hellboy art.

(Via Geek Tyrant)

tumblr_n3vows6VOz1tsdb4go1_1280.jpg
tumblr_n3voweJDLp1tsdb4go1_1280.jpg
tumblr_n3ipdqnnTs1qe77qeo1_1280.jpg
tumblr_n3hvfsevHd1tsdb4go1_500.jpg
tumblr_n3u8zvlZs41tsdb4go1_1280.jpg
tumblr_n3vo4dM1CZ1tsdb4go1_1280.jpg
tumblr_n3vo9uastP1tsdb4go1_1280.jpg
tumblr_n3xsmpg04M1tsdb4go1_1280.jpg
tumblr_n4e9ycEJHX1tsdb4go1_1280.jpg
tumblr_n4g0tcSXdv1tsdb4go1_1280.png
tumblr_n4jsapy6141qapg3bo2_1280.jpg
tumblr_n4jzr7vgXJ1qmslsno1_1280.png
tumblr_n4k2fuV5ea1tsdb4go1_1280.jpg
tumblr_n4nr2zQBgO1tsdb4go1_1280.jpg
tumblr_n4k3121Mss1tsdb4go3_1280.jpg
tumblr_n4pxrhzA1f1tsdb4go1_1280.jpg
tumblr_n4r7h4yhNI1tsdb4go1_1280.jpg
tumblr_n4r7jw51j21tsdb4go1_1280.jpg
tumblr_n4py33r9jR1tsdb4go1_1280.jpg
tumblr_n4r7mr5maw1tsdb4go1_1280.jpg
tumblr_n4raeuxZrU1tsdb4go1_1280.jpg
tumblr_n4rs5eJWRI1qh8w89o1_1280.jpg
tumblr_n42bf6irey1tsdb4go1_1280.jpg
tumblr_n45r82Te2v1tsdb4go1_1280.jpg
tumblr_n45rdeZw7H1tsdb4go1_1280.jpg
tumblr_n46qr5PsJ21tsdb4go1_1280.jpg
tumblr_n4454fHrWE1qg8i80o1_1280.jpg
tumblr_n4tatiTzYr1tsdb4go1_1280.jpg
tumblr_n46qs3ugKE1tsdb4go1_1280.jpg
