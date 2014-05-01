Yell "Hurray!" for Hellboy with 29 smokin' art images from new 20th-anniversary exhibit

Mike Mignola's Hellboy comic-book character erupted into our dimension two decades ago in a hot hail of brimstone and raw attitude, forging an instant bond with Dark Horse readers who loved the scalding humor and eerie paranormal realms it visited.

Here's a mega-galley of awesome art plucked from the Hellboy 20th Anniversary Art Show opening Friday, May 2, 2014, at the Hero Complex Gallery in Los Angeles, with an inspired collection of Hellboy paintings, lithos, sculptures, paper cutouts, crayons, prints and posters encompassing multiple avenues of artistic styles. This eclectic outpouring of appreciation and imagination is curated and hosted by Ecuadorian illustrator Chogrin Munoz. From Asian to Hispanic, Nazi to Nightmarish, the depth and range of this sensational show are astounding. Over 100 artists like Nick Runge, Hoang Tran, Kevin Stanton, Paul Shipper, Javier Jimenez, Brent Engstrom, Pam Wishbow, Blain Hefner and legions more pay their respects to Big Red and Mignola's dense demonic universe seeping into graphic novels, comics, animation and Hollywood films.

Crank up the A/C and check out this steaming selection of Hellboy art.

(Via Geek Tyrant)