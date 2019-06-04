Latest Stories

Batman Year One cover
Tag: Movies
The Batman will focus on Caped Crusader's early days on the job as Gotham City hero
Sonic The Hedgehog
Tag: Fangrrls
Everything we know about the Sonic the Hedgehog movie so far
seaQuest DSV
Tag: TV
Why seaQuest DSV is the ultimate '90s sci-fi show
killjoys S4 finale.JPG
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Killjoys reveals final season premiere date; SpongeBob gets a prequel
Oscar Isaac in X-Men Apocalypse
More info i
Credit: 20th Century Fox

Yes, that's Oscar Isaac. 12 Days of X-Men Day 9: X-Men: Apocalypse (2016)

Presenters
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
Jun 4, 2019

Welcome back to 12 Days of X-Men!

Starting Monday, May 27, we'll be revisiting a different X-Men movie each day leading up to the premiere of Dark Phoenix on Friday, June 7. We'll be discussing each film's plot and best moments as well as its place in the expanding universe of X-Men movies.

Today, we're talking about X-Men: Apocalypse, starring Oscar Isaac as En Sabah Nur. Don't take our word for it — the credits say so! En Sabah Nur is an old, angry mutant (maybe the world's first!) who created the pyramids or something. You also get Sophie Turner's first appearance as Jean Grey and the return of Rose Byrne as Moira Mactaggert. Also, Quicksilver wears a Rush T-shirt, because duh (since the movie takes place in 1983, we're assuming it's from the Signals tour). 

Boy howdy. Listen below!

Subscribe now and don’t miss a minute of the X-ACTION!

Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.

Tag: Podcast
Tag: Movies
Tag: Features
Tag: Days of Marvel
Tag: 12 Days of X-Men
Tag: X-Men: Apocalypse
Tag: Dark Phoenix

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: