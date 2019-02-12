Yetide Badaki and other sex gods [Strong Female Characters #37]

More Podcasts

Feb 12, 2019

It's been gray, gloomy, generally miserable and maybe even a little snowy depending on your hemisphere — which is why we could think of no better time than right now to drop a brand-new episode of our Strong Female Characters podcast!

This week, Cher and returning guest co-host and fellow FANGRRL Courtney Enlow are joined by a very special third guest co-host, American Gods star Yetide Badaki, to discuss sex gods, the male counterpart to the Manic Pixie Dream Girl, and even get a little bit Wicked.

Check out the latest episode below.

From rebellion leaders to scream queens and everything in between, women have shaped sci-fi and fantasy since its inception. Each week Fangrrls founder & managing editor Cher Martinetti and contributing editor and author Preeti Chhibber celebrate the countless badass women in geek culture through funny, witty, and unfiltered deep dives into the nerdverse.

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed, and check out all previous episodes of the podcast here.

Subscribe on iTunes here.

Subscribe on Google's Play Store here.

Subscribe on Spotify here.

