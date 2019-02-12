Yetide Badaki and other sex gods [Strong Female Characters #37]

It's been gray, gloomy, generally miserable and maybe even a little snowy depending on your hemisphere — which is why we could think of no better time than right now to drop a brand-new episode of our Strong Female Characters podcast!

This week, Cher and returning guest co-host and fellow FANGRRL Courtney Enlow are joined by a very special third guest co-host, American Gods star Yetide Badaki, to discuss sex gods, the male counterpart to the Manic Pixie Dream Girl, and even get a little bit Wicked.

Check out the latest episode below.

From rebellion leaders to scream queens and everything in between, women have shaped sci-fi and fantasy since its inception. Each week Fangrrls founder & managing editor Cher Martinetti and contributing editor and author Preeti Chhibber celebrate the countless badass women in geek culture through funny, witty, and unfiltered deep dives into the nerdverse.

