burying-the-ex-ashley-greene-scream.jpg

You can’t kill love in new trailer for Joe Dante’s zombie comedy Burying the Ex

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
May 27, 2015

Joe Dante’s latest film looks to tap into the same weird-awesome vein as his seminal classic Gremlins, and there’s no one we trust more to tell the zombie love story we never knew we wanted.

Dubbed Burying the Ex, the flick focuses on Max (Anton Yelchin), who is a decent guy who just wants to break up with his overbearing girlfriend Evelyn (Ashley Greene). When his lady love is hit by a bus and killed, it seems like he’s out of the woods. Max even manages to move on with the lovely Olivia (Alexandra Daddario), and things are looking up ... at least until Evelyn climbs out of her grave and tries to pick up where she left off.

The concept obviously bears some resemblance to the recent indie hit Life After Beth, though it seems more a matter of everyone tapping into the zombie zeitgeist than anything else. But this is Joe Dante we’re talking about, so we’re intrigued. Plus, the cast is extremely solid, and it’s nice to see Yelchin get a chance to show what he can do playing a bit against his usual type.

Check out the new trailer below and let us know what you think:

Burying the Ex is set to open June 19. Will you be checking it out?

(Via /Film)

Tag: Burying the Ex
Tag: Joe Dante
Tag: zombies
Tag: Anton Yelchin
Tag: movie Trailers

