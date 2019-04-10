You can literally go camping at Camp Crystal Lake, just look out for Jason

Toasted marshmallows, innocent teenage makeouts, and hockey-masked murder: What could be cooler than a weekend woods getaway with your closest friends — especially if the woods just happen to be stalked by the ghost of Jason Voorhees?

Intrepid horror fans will have the chance to take on the ultimate real-life Friday the 13th experience this summer, stealing away to Georgia to swap scary stories around the fire all weekend long at the very same camp that served as the setting for Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives. Shorter, day-trip camp tours have been done before — but this multi-night stay promises to take horror immersion to the next level.

Staged by On Set Cinema, the getaway will take fans to Camp Daniel Morgan, located inside the Hard Labor Creek State Park in Rutledge, Georgia — better known as Camp Crystal Lake in Jason Lives. Launched last year, On Set Cinema is an ongoing event series that specializes in screening horror films at the real-world locations that provide the backdrop to some of horror’s most iconic moments.

It’s clear from the description that organizers have some devious Friday the 13th-themed surprises in mind. “[S]ee where Sheriff Mike Garris gets bent completely in half by Jason, walk on the pier where Officer Thornton gets a dart to the forehead, hang out in the cabin where Sissy gets snatched out of the window and her head twisted off, or swim in the lake where Tommy fights Jason during the movies’ climatic ending!” On Set Cinema beckons.

Tickets to the camp sold out fast, but the lucky fans who make the trip will get the full summer camp treatment: sleeping in cabins with bunk beds, games like corn hole and flashlight tag, chilling around the fire at night with marshmallows on sticks, canoeing (of course), and more. The signature event, of course, is the Saturday night screening of Jason Lives — but there may be some unadvertised scares waiting in the wings: “[R]emember campers, no sneaking off into the woods to have sex or do drugs because Jason will be watching,” teases the invite.

While the Aug. 9-11 camping trip is sold out, don’t despair: On Set Cinema has a full slate of similar getaways at famous locations from tons of creepy classics like Scream, Beetlejuice, The Blob, and — get this — Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining (yes, at the National Historic Timberline Lodge in Oregon, the exterior-shot site of The Overlook Hotel). You can keep tabs on all the upcoming screenings over at the On Set Cinema website.

