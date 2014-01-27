You can own a real Jurassic Park cage crate (with velociraptor included)

Forget dragons; there be raptors in this news post. If you're a fan of Jurassic Park, and have a ridiculous amount of disposable income, this article's for you. Over on eBay, the folks of Theme Park Connection are selling an original prop from the 1993 Steven Spielberg film. It's a cage crate that comes complete with its own velociraptor.

The crate is featured in the film's opening sequence, which marks the beginning of the end for the island. Here are the breakdown specs:

This is the original screen-used prop seen in the opening scene of Jurassic Park

It is an authentic, original prop which was designed and constructed for the film

The Crate is featured prominently in the opening scene of the movie, as can be seen in the reference shots below!

The Crate is primarily wood, with some metal/steel components

The bottom of the crate is heavy steel

This is a very large and heavy prop; estimated weight is several hundred to one thousand pounds

Includes a full size Velociraptor prop

Velociraptor prop was produced for display at the premiere of the film



Right now, the current bid is at $99,900.10. You have eight days left to make this prop yours.

(eBay via Collider)