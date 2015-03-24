You can't have Orphan Black clone sisters, but you can at least dress like them

Who doesn't want a team of clone sisters who can combine their collective smarts to work together for a common cause? After all, you can be your own best friend and send yourself for pizza. But even though we don't have the clone sisters of Orphan Black, thanks to Hot Topic we can dress like them.

On-trend clothing/accessories retailer Hot Topic is releasing an Orphan Black collection on April 13, although the clothes are currently available on pre-order. Wonderfully, each item is recognizably inspired by a different character; fans of the show can instantly tell which dress is Sarah's and which is Alison's.

We have a look at some of the garments in a gallery below. For a full viewing, check out Hot Topic's Orphan Black page.

Dibs on the DNA dress.

(Via io9)