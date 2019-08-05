You need to read this Cats musical fanfiction

Welcome to Read This Fanfiction, a weekly digest of the hottest and latest fanfics about all your favorite movies, television shows, anime, and more. Whether they're popular, heartbreaking, innovative, or just plain entertaining, here's what you should be reading!

Ever since the trailer dropped, no one can stop talking about Cats. The sort-of-live-action take on Andrew Lloyd Webber's famous musical is going to be water-cooler fodder for a while yet (where are all the people??), especially since even some of the cast can't quite pinpoint what it's actually about. The musical's already passionate fandom may further grow from the film, or perhaps they shall retreat into the world of fanfiction to fix it all and remember the 1980s version's leg warmers and sparkly tails. Here's our suggestions.

"The Twins Downfall" by Pumpkin_Jellicle

Following the ghastly events of the Jellicle Ball, the cats were looking for someone to blame. And who better than The Hidden Paw's old henchcats?

"Stranger" by lynndyre

The first time the Rum Tum Tugger encountered the magical Mr Mistoffelees was not in the Junkyard at all, but one of the greener enclaves of the human city, where the trees and the night screened out the world of brick and roads.

"Mistakes in Moderation" by PressKew

A multi-viewpoint story about the Jellicle Tribe. Victoria complains she isn't respected enough, and her solution is somewhat misguided despite the best efforts of others.

TV

"In The Family Of Things" by knifelesbian

Fans' wishes have been answered. Marvel's Cloak & Dagger (Freeform) and Runaways (Hulu) are having a crossover. Finally. It may not be until December, but Tandy and Tyrone will be in an episode of Runaways' third season, bringing our troubled teenage super(anti)heroes together for what's sure to be an amazing adventure. That said, fanfiction has been doing this for a while. So to whet your appetite, here's a crossover fic worth reading.

"Winking at Strangers" by spoilersweetie

Much like the timelord/lady themself, Doctor Who keeps traveling from one place to another, but in this regard, we mean streaming hosts. The latest to claim the adventures of the Gallifreyan and friends? HBO MAX. We'll have to wait a bit longer to see what 13 and her fam get up to, but in case you're looking for more adventures, read this fic about the Doctor reuniting with her wife, River Song, because that's something that needs to happen. For real. Please.

Movies

"Tease" by Silence_burns

There's no doubting that the Fast & Furious films are a cultural phenomenon. The two-decade-old franchise is still fighting with the latest installment, Hobbs & Shaw. If you've ever daydreamed about being an action star and/or car thief, well, indulge in this second-person fic wherein you join Deckard Shaw on a mission and are a serious bad-ass.

"but you don't even like me" by abbeyway

It: Chapter Two is apparently going to be as long as Avengers: Endgame. People clearly want more Pennywise and terror in their lives. And for those who are special fans of clowns (seriously, who are you, who hurt you), Alamo Drafthouse will be hosting clown-only screenings of the new movie. Before you go and scare yourself silly, read this fluffy story set after the final set of the first movie. Consider it a palette cleanser before the second chapter.

Comics

"Cars, Sandwiches and Other Kisses" by yue_ix

The 10th anniversary of Archie: The Married Life is upon us, wherein Archie Comics looked at their leading man in two different situations: marrying either Betty or Veronica. The 10th-anniversary comic continues each of those stories, seeing how the couples worked out in the end. Riverdale has its own thoughts on the couplings, but opinions on the comicverse romances are even more intense. But really, what if Betty and Veronica ditched Archie and just hooked up with each other?

"The Family on Bleecker Street" by GypsyArt

Along with tons of other Marvel titles, the sequel to Doctor Strange was announced at San Diego Comic-Con. Immediately the theories were abound about what Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness would be about, and Nightmare as the big bad has come up more than once. If you're looking for a terrifying taste of this foe, enjoy this story where he haunts the dreams of Stephen's son.