Kevin Bacon is haunted by a house in first look at new horror film 'You Should Have Left'

You Should Have Left — the feature adaptation of Daniel Kehlmann's novel by writer/director and genre heavy-hitter David Koepp (Jurassic Park, Mission: Impossible, Panic Room) — is bringing the haunted house genre back to Blumhouse.

The secretive horror film, starring Kevin Bacon and Amanda Seyfried as a husband and wife who take their child on what should have been a relaxing escape from it all, hasn't really had an update since 2018. However, now that it's released its first image, it's clear from the very first frame that houses are not to be trusted.

The image, seen below, sees Bacon's screenwriter watched over by a looming architectural presence:

Source: Universal Pictures

The source material documents the lead's decreasing sanity as he stays in a house that doesn't quite listen to the laws of physics. That house in the picture — surrounded by stormy skies in a dark isolated field — still has all its lights on... so someone's home. Bacon certainly looks suspicious about the whole thing.

You Should Have Left is the first film Koepp has helmed since 2015's Mortdecai, though the prolific screenwriter has also been busy penning films like the upcoming Indiana Jones 5. You Should Have Left will continue to freak out housebound horror hounds when it drops on June 19.