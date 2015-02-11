Latest Stories

The Curse of La Llorona Linda Cardellini
Tag: Movies
The Curse of La Llorona reviews praise mood and cast but bash cliches
Captain Marvel Brie Larson Samuel L. Jackson
Tag: Fangrrls
Objects in Space 3/16/19: Whatever it takes
Captain Marvel Brie Larson Carol Danvers
Tag: Fangrrls
ICYMI: The top 10 posts on FANGRRLS 03/16
Girls Who Make Comics We Love Roundtable screenshot
Tag: Fangrrls
WATCH ECCC: Girls Who Make Comics We Love roundtable chats about the industry
SpiderManMoney.jpg

You won't believe how much Marvel paid to get Spider-Man back

Contributed by
don.jpg
Don Kaye
Feb 11, 2015

The deal that Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures struck to have Spidey cross over between studios came with a surprising price tag.

According to Variety, the amount of money exchanged between the two studios was a big fat zero. 

Marvel Studios is not laying out any cash for the right to use Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War, The Avengers or other Marvel Cinematic Universe films, while Sony is not going to share any of the box-office earnings from its standalone Spider-Man movies with Marvel. And Marvel won't give up any of the money it rakes in from MCU movies in which Spider-Man appears, either.

That's right: A deal that could have easily seen tens of millions passing from one studio to another is instead costing absolutely nothing. Both studios will keep whatever money they make from their individual movies. Reportedly, Marvel head Kevin Feige, who will produce the next standalone Spidey movie for Sony with former studio exec Amy Pascal, won't even take a fee to do so. There is a chance for Marvel to earn some money from Sony's Spider-Man movies if they reach certain box-office marks -- kind of a bonus, if you will -- but that's all.

How did this happen? Quite simply, both studios understand that the potential financial rewards of allowing Spider-Man to cross over into the MCU and then return to his own movies (via Sony) are huge enough without having to haggle over any money to get the deal going in the first place. Sony needs all the help it can to re-energize its Spider-Man series, and adding Spidey to selected MCU adventures amounts to a nice cup of gravy for the already red-hot Marvel Studios.

Sure, there are many questions to be answered, like who will play Spider-Man, how large a role he'll have in the MCU and what will happen with his proposed spinoff films. There's also always the chance for things to go south somehow. But for the moment, two Hollywood studios actually found a way to work together -- a rare occurrence to begin with -- and if things pan out, everyone will benefit handsomely ... including us, the fans.

Tag: Spider-Man
Tag: Marvel
Tag: Captain America: Civil War

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:
ECCC_Right Rail vertical
emerald city mobile icon
Watch live now

More Stories

Tag: Tom Holland
Tag: Spider-Man
Spider-Man-comics.jpg
Tom Holland on how he wanted his Spider-Man to feel like a kid
Nathalie Caron
Apr 28, 2016
Comment count Comment count: Trending 5
Tag: Spider-Man
Tag: Captain America: Civil War
Spider-Man-3-1200x632.jpg
Spider-Man takes on the Winter Soldier in new Civil War footage
Trent Moore
Apr 26, 2016
Comment count Comment count: Trending 11
Tag: Captain America: Civil War
Tag: Spider-Man
Spider-Man-Civil-War-trailer2.jpg
Here's how much screen time Spider-Man will have in Captain America: Civil War
Nathalie Caron
Apr 11, 2016
Comment count Comment count: Trending 3
Tag: Captain America: Civil War
Tag: Spider-Man
CivilWar_1.jpg
Spider-Man finally arrives in the new trailer for Captain America: Civil War
Matthew Jackson
Mar 10, 2016
Comment count Comment count: Trending 34