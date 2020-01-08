WIRE Buzz: Young Frankenstein live musical coming to ABC; Brahms: The Boy II trailer; more

The Little Mermaid has set the stage for a far more monstrous live production coming to ABC. Taking over from the nautical mania provided by the Disney adaptation will be a live musical version of Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein.

Variety reports that the upcoming production, produced by Brooks, will be adapted from the stage version of the classic 1974 satirical monster movie. Starring Gene Wilder’s Victor Frankenstein (certainly not pronounced like fans might expect), the film also featured Peter Boyle as his monster. One memorable scene involved the pair, clad in tuxedos, performing a dance routine to "Puttin’ on the Ritz."

Brooks adapted the film into a musical stage show in 2007, finding plenty of success over a two-year Broadway run, featuring songs like "Transylvania Mania" and "Join the Family Business."

No casting or release information has yet been announced for the live Young Frankenstein musical.

Next, Katie Holmes is about to be freaked out by a fake boy (and a very real threat) in an upcoming horror sequel.

Brahms: The Boy II is bringing the actress to the Heelshire Mansion, where a spooky porcelain doll named Brahms (and a scary real person named Brahms) reside. Returning director William Brent Bell and writer Stacey Menear hope to reclaim some of the same spooky magic in the first trailer for their follow-up.

Take a look:

Video of Brahms: The Boy 2 | Official Trailer [HD] | In Theaters February 21, 2020

Holmes, Christopher Convery, Owain Yeoman, and Ralph Ineson are in a jump-scarefest after digging up this eerie doll. We’ve also got a new poster for fans to see and then quickly wish to unsee:

Source: STX Films

Brahms: The Boy II hits theaters on Feb. 21.

Finally, another piece of horror but with a decidedly lighter theme: Valentine's Day. The latest episode of Hulu's holiday-based horror anthology series Into the Dark has released casting and synopsis information for its upcoming Valentine's Day entry and it sounds like a lovely, bloody, isolated good time.

Entitled "My Valentine," the entry from writer/director Maggie Levin revolves around the professional/personal relationships between a pop singer, her ex-boyfriend/manager, and that ex's new flame ... who has seemingly swiped the singer's entire brand — songs and all. According to Deadline, Britt Baron (GLOW), Anna Lore (Doom Patrol), Benedict Samuel (Gotham), and Anna Akana (Let It Snow) will lead the episode alongside Ally Maki and Sachin Bhatt.

The entry, executive-produced by Doctor Strange duo Scott Derrickson and C. Robert Cargill, will see all its tensions come to a head when the central trio are all locked in a concert venue after hours — a perfectly cramped setting to air issues.

"My Valentine" hits Hulu on Feb. 7.