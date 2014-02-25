Your fave Game of Thrones characters face off in new posters (+ clip!)

Where do your loyalties lie in HBO's Game of Thrones? New promo art has us choosing sides.

“Valar Morghulis” means “All Men Must Die” in High Valyrian. Very appropriate for Thrones, is it not?

With the fourth season of Game of Thrones fast approaching (though not fast enough, if you ask us), HBO has released some brand-new dramatic character posters as well as a few video teasers to thoroughly whet our appetites.

The Stark character posters featuring Arya (Maisie Williams), Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Bran (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) and Sansa (Sophie Turner), and they're accompanied by the Stark Family teaser courtesy of IGN.

The Lannister character posters include Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), Cersei (Lena Headey), Tyrion (Peter Dinklage), Joffrey (Jack Gleeson) and Tywin (Charles Dance), and come courtesy of Entertainment Weekly.

Yahoo also revealed character posters of the Mother of Dragons herself, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), as well as her faithful Ser Jorah (Iain Glen).

Have a look at the Stark family teaser (you can have a look at the Tyrion promo and the Dany one on their respective sites) before checking out the cool character posters below.

UPDATE: We now have all 18 character posters. Added to the already awesome roster of Game of Thrones characters are Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie), Sandor Clegane (Rory McCann), Margaery Tyrell (Natalie Dormer), Petyr Baelish (Aidan Gillen), Oberyn Martell (Pedro Pascale), Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju) and Ygritte (Rose Leslie).

Which side will you be on when the fourth season of Game of Thrones roars back to HBO on April 6?

(via IGN, EW, Yahoo and Spoiler TV)