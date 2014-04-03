Latest Stories

The Flash Gone Rogue
Tag: TV
Nora joins the Young Rogues, but for a good cause, in the latest Flash
Star Trek ToS
Tag: Movies
Quentin Tarantino says his Star Trek film remains a 'possibility'
Clarice von Houten as Melissandre in Game of Thrones
Tag: TV
Melissandre actor explains Arya connection and 'goosebumps'-giving Game of Thrones scene
Man playing video game at 1980s arcade
Tag: Games
Super-rare, never-released '80s Atari arcade game mysteriously leaked online
GoTConspiracies-6.jpg

Your guide to 13 Game of Thrones fan theories

Contributed by
CarolPhoto.jpg
Carol Pinchefsky
Apr 3, 2014

Some of us have been waiting for a resolution to George R.R. Martin’s epic fantasy series, A Song of Ice and Fire, since the first book, A Game of Thrones, appeared in 1996. We could sit patiently for as long as it takes for the last books, The Winds of Winter and A Dream of Spring, to appear on our bookshelves. Or we could contrive our own theories as to the story’s direction, just to take the pain of waiting away. And those of us who prefer the latter have concocted some elaborate notions, which fans of the show hungry to explore its mysteries might find quite ... informative. 

These conspiracies aren’t just wish fulfillment. Martin’s carefully worded prose, as well as his ability to describe a single incident from multiple and conflicting points of view, allow for more than one interpretation of the story. So although we can’t actually know what’s going to happen -- after all, Martin famously killed his protagonist at the end of the first book -- we can take some logical guesses.

Here's a look at some of the theories that are swirling around the Internet, especially at the fabulous Westeros.org, that may provide a peek into the finale ... which at this rate will happen some time in the mid-21st century.

If these rumors turn out to be true, then we’re actually providing SPOILERS. The first six theories should be OK (although they're still a littley spoilery) if you’ve only kept up with the HBO show. The rest should be viewed at your own risk.

What's your take on these theories? Do you have any of your own as to how it's all going to work out? Let us know in the comments!

GoTConspiracies-14.png
Jon Snow is a Stark. But he’s not Eddard’s son. He’s Eddard's nephew.This is one of the most widely...
GoTConspiracies-13.jpg
Tyrion is not Tywin's son.Unlike Peter Dinklage’s dashing version of Tyrion, in the book, he’s...
GoTConspiracies-11.png
Stannis Baratheon is not the savior of the world. He’s the destroyer.Stannis’s unwillingness to...
GoTConspiracies-8.jpg
Varys is also a Targaryen.Eunuchs don’t go bald, but Varys is bareheaded, perhaps for the same...
GoTConspiracies-10.jpg
Tyrion’s first wife, Tysha, is a prostitute in Braavos. As we know from season 1, Tyrion once...
GoTConspiracies-9.png
Syrio Forel is also Jaqen H’ghar.The First Sword of Braavos was hired to give Arya “dancing lessons...
SpoilerWarning.png
From this point on, we'll be discussing things that have yet to be mentioned at all on the show. If...
GoTConspiracies-7.jpg
Balon Greyjoy did not fall to his death. He was murdered. Balon, Theon and Asha’s detestable father...
GoTConspiracies-12.png
Jaime, not Tyrion, will kill Cersei.Cersei never liked Tyrion, and it’s not only because his birth...
GoTConspiracies-4.jpg
Aegon isn't a Targaryen after all.Is Aegon really who he claims he is? Although Aegon, a.k.a. Young...
GoTConspiracies-6.jpg
“The dragon has three heads.”Rhaeger’s son/Daenerys' nephew, Aegon is alive and well and ready to...
GoTConspiracies-5.png
Patchface is a servant of the Drowned God. Patchface, companion to Stannis's daughter, Shireen, is...
GoTConspiracies-3.jpg
Sansa Stark and Sandor “The Hound” Clegane will wind up together.This is not your typical romance,...
GoTConspiracies-1.jpg
My personal theory: The winner of the game of thrones will be……Petyr Baelish, aka Littlefinger....
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: George R.R. Martin
Tag: Game of Thrones
Tag: A Song of Ice and Fire
Tag: The Winds of Winter

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: