NOS4A2, Solar Opposites, and more: Here's your definitive guide to Comic Con@Home

While there won't be a physical gathering in San Diego this year due to the global pandemic, pop culture acolytes will still be able to get their annual fix with Comic Con@Home. Taking place between July 23-26, the virtual nerd Mecca is totally free and set to feature all the panels, sneak peeks, interviews, Q&As, and more that fans have come to expect from SDCC and cons like it.
With the exception of Warner Bros., which is hosting its own online jamboree, all the usual studios, networks, creatives, and actors have signed up for the three-day digital bonanza. To help you navigate these unprecedented waters, SYFY WIRE has put together a list of everything you need to know about the content coming to Comic Con @ Home.
This story is still developing...
AMC
AMC is bringing its undead A game to the con with panels devoted to The Walking Dead and its two spinoff series, Fear the Walking Dead and World Beyond.
The main show will tease out its Season 10 finale ("A Certain Doom"), whose air date was delayed by the health crisis. Chris Hardwick (Talking Dead) is moderating a panel with The Walking Dead Universe Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple; showrunner and executive producer Angela Kang; executive producer and Season 10 finale director Greg Nicotero; and cast members Norman Reedus (Daryl), Melissa McBride (Carol), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan), Lauren Cohan (Maggie), Josh McDermitt (Eugene), Ross Marquand (Aaron), and Paola Lazaro (Juanita), and more.
Fear's panel also counts Hardwick as MC, bringing aboard Gimple; showrunners and executive producers Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg; and cast members Lennie James (Morgan), Alycia Debnam-Carey (Alicia), Colman Domingo (Victor), Danay Garcia (Luciana), Karen David (Grace), Jenna Elfman (June), and Rubén Blades (Daniel).
The World Beyond panel features Hardwick; Gimple; showrunner and executive Producer Matt Negrete; and cast members Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Hal Cumpston, Nicholas Cantu, Nico Tortorella, Julia Ormond, and Joe Holt.
The network is also holding a panel for Season 2 of NOS4A2 (it premiered this past Sunday). Entertainment Weekly's Clark Collis is moderating the event, which features showrunner and executive producer Jami O'Brien; executive producer Joe Hill, who also wrote the novel upon which the series is based; and cast member Zachary Quinto (Charlie Manx).
For more details, click here.
Disney Television
The Mouse House hasn't unveiled any Marvel of Lucasfilm lineups yet, but panels based around its roster of small screen genre properties is no less exciting. Here's what to expect:
A Conversation with Nathan Fillion – Showrunner Alexi Hawley (The Rookie) talks with Nathan Fillion (Firefly, The Rookie) about his career in film and television. With special appearances by Joss Whedon, Alan Tudyk, Gina Torres, Mekia Cox, Molly Quinn, Seamus Dever and Jon Huertas.
Solar Opposites – Join Justin Roiland (Korvo), Thomas Middleditch (Terry), Sean Giambrone (Yumyulack), Mary Mack (Jesse) and executive producers, Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel, for all things Solar Opposites, including an exclusive clip from the upcoming second season!
American Dad! – Ever wanted to learn how to draw one of your favorite AD! characters? Now is your chance. Join show Supervising Director, Brent Woods, as he teaches the cast and executive producers how to draw Roger! Grab a sketchbook & pens and learn to draw everyone's favorite alien alongside Rachael MacFarlane (Hayley), Wendy Schaal (Francine), Scott Grimes (Steve), Dee Bradley Baker (Klaus) and EPs Nic Wegener and Joe Chandler as they chat about the current season and look toward the series' 300th episode airing on TBS this fall.
Bob's Burgers – Creator and executive producer Loren Bouchard will break news about the upcoming season, and the always entertaining cast including H. Jon Benjamin (Bob), John Roberts (Linda), Kristen Schaal (Louise), Eugene Mirman (Gene), Dan Mintz (Tina), and Larry Murphy (Teddy) will have you howling with laughter with never-before-seen footage, followed by a lively panel discussion and fan Q&A.
Family Guy – Join cast Seth MacFarlane (Peter/Stewie/Brian), Alex Borstein (Lois), Mila Kunis (Meg), Seth Green (Chris) and executive producers Rich Appel, Alec Sulkin and Kara Vallow from Fox's hit animated comedy Family Guy as we celebrate 350 episodes with a virtual table read! After, we'll take a look back at some of our favorite moments from the last 18 seasons, plus a special sneak peek at the hilarity and hi-jinx coming up in our 19th season premiering this fall on Fox!
Next – Coming to Fox in Fall 2020, Next arrives at Comic-Con@Home with a sneak peek of the thrilling opening scene of the propulsive, fact-based thriller about the emergence of a deadly, rogue artificial intelligence that combines pulse-pounding action with an examination of how technology is invading our lives and transforming us in ways we don't yet understand. Next stars John Slattery as a Silicon Valley pioneer, who teams with cybercrime agent Fernanda Andrade to fight a villain unlike anything we've ever seen. Panelists will include creator and executive producer Manny Coto, Slattery, Fernanda Andrade, Michael Mosley, Jason Butler Harner, and Eve Harlow for a fascinating conversation about the new series and how AI and technology infiltrates all of our lives. Thrillist's Esther Zuckerman moderates.
The Simpsons – They'll never stop The Simpsons!... from appearing at Comic-Con; this time on Zoom. Join Al Jean, Matt Selman, David Silverman, Carolyn Omine, Mike B. Anderson and moderator Yeardley Smith. Find out how the show has surmounted social distancing and turbulent times en route to Season 32!
Stumptown – Based on the graphic novel series, Stumptown is returning to ABC for a highly anticipated Season 2. Stars Cobie Smulders, Jake Johnson and Michael Ealy will be joined by executive producers Jason Richman, David Bernad, Ruben Fleischer and graphic novel author, Greg Rucka, to answer your burning questions and discuss the cliffhangers from last season's finale plus all the action in store for the upcoming season.