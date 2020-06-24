NOS4A2, Solar Opposites, and more: Here's your definitive guide to Comic Con@Home

The Mouse House hasn't unveiled any Marvel of Lucasfilm lineups yet, but panels based around its roster of small screen genre properties is no less exciting. Here's what to expect:

A Conversation with Nathan Fillion – Showrunner Alexi Hawley (The Rookie) talks with Nathan Fillion (Firefly, The Rookie) about his career in film and television. With special appearances by Joss Whedon, Alan Tudyk, Gina Torres, Mekia Cox, Molly Quinn, Seamus Dever and Jon Huertas.

Solar Opposites – Join Justin Roiland (Korvo), Thomas Middleditch (Terry), Sean Giambrone (Yumyulack), Mary Mack (Jesse) and executive producers, Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel, for all things Solar Opposites, including an exclusive clip from the upcoming second season!

American Dad! – Ever wanted to learn how to draw one of your favorite AD! characters? Now is your chance. Join show Supervising Director, Brent Woods, as he teaches the cast and executive producers how to draw Roger! Grab a sketchbook & pens and learn to draw everyone's favorite alien alongside Rachael MacFarlane (Hayley), Wendy Schaal (Francine), Scott Grimes (Steve), Dee Bradley Baker (Klaus) and EPs Nic Wegener and Joe Chandler as they chat about the current season and look toward the series' 300th episode airing on TBS this fall.

Bob's Burgers – Creator and executive producer Loren Bouchard will break news about the upcoming season, and the always entertaining cast including H. Jon Benjamin (Bob), John Roberts (Linda), Kristen Schaal (Louise), Eugene Mirman (Gene), Dan Mintz (Tina), and Larry Murphy (Teddy) will have you howling with laughter with never-before-seen footage, followed by a lively panel discussion and fan Q&A.

Family Guy – Join cast Seth MacFarlane (Peter/Stewie/Brian), Alex Borstein (Lois), Mila Kunis (Meg), Seth Green (Chris) and executive producers Rich Appel, Alec Sulkin and Kara Vallow from Fox's hit animated comedy Family Guy as we celebrate 350 episodes with a virtual table read! After, we'll take a look back at some of our favorite moments from the last 18 seasons, plus a special sneak peek at the hilarity and hi-jinx coming up in our 19th season premiering this fall on Fox!

Next – Coming to Fox in Fall 2020, Next arrives at Comic-Con@Home with a sneak peek of the thrilling opening scene of the propulsive, fact-based thriller about the emergence of a deadly, rogue artificial intelligence that combines pulse-pounding action with an examination of how technology is invading our lives and transforming us in ways we don't yet understand. Next stars John Slattery as a Silicon Valley pioneer, who teams with cybercrime agent Fernanda Andrade to fight a villain unlike anything we've ever seen. Panelists will include creator and executive producer Manny Coto, Slattery, Fernanda Andrade, Michael Mosley, Jason Butler Harner, and Eve Harlow for a fascinating conversation about the new series and how AI and technology infiltrates all of our lives. Thrillist's Esther Zuckerman moderates.

The Simpsons – They'll never stop The Simpsons!... from appearing at Comic-Con; this time on Zoom. Join Al Jean, Matt Selman, David Silverman, Carolyn Omine, Mike B. Anderson and moderator Yeardley Smith. Find out how the show has surmounted social distancing and turbulent times en route to Season 32!

Stumptown – Based on the graphic novel series, Stumptown is returning to ABC for a highly anticipated Season 2. Stars Cobie Smulders, Jake Johnson and Michael Ealy will be joined by executive producers Jason Richman, David Bernad, Ruben Fleischer and graphic novel author, Greg Rucka, to answer your burning questions and discuss the cliffhangers from last season's finale plus all the action in store for the upcoming season.