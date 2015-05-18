Latest Stories

maxresdefault_20.jpg

You've seen Mad Max: Fury Road, now catch up on all the easter eggs you might've missed

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
May 18, 2015

It's taken a few decades, but Mad Max: Fury Road has finally arrived (and it is glorious). But how does it connect to the rest of the series?

Massive spoilers ahead for Mad Max: Fury Road, obviously!

Anyone who has seen Fury Road will tell you the film stands on its own, but that doesn't mean it's not a clear successor to the classic Max stories. The folks at Mr. Sunday Movies set out to chronicle all the subtle references to the films that came before, and they found several. Some obvious, some less so.

Considering the fact that Miller has been trying to get this movie made since the early 2000s, it makes sense that he's had time to think out all the little touches and flourishes to make it tick. From a subtle nod to the Thunderdome, to the hidden appearance of an old moniker, it's all here. Also, we totally missed that music box the first time around.

Along with the Mad Max series, the clip also points out a few connections to Miller's aborted Justice League film from the early 2000s, which is arguably one of the biggest and most expensive unmade movies in history. Turns out Miller liked some of the ol' cast and decided to bring them into the Max fold.

Check out the video below and let us know how many of these you spotted:

(Via Mr. Sunday Movies)

Tag: Mad Max: Fury Road
Tag: George Miller
Tag: Tom Hardy

