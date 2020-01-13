Japanese billionaire using reality TV show to pick a date to the moon

It seems like there are an infinite number of dating sites out there specifically targeted to certain groups including Christian Mingle, Black People Meet, Equestrian Cupid, and Farmers Only, but very few for ultra-wealthy, unattached men looking for women to travel into outer space with.

This is the envious position Japanese billionaire and art collector Yusaku Maezawa finds himself in after being the first person to plunk down mega cash for a zero-G ride around our pale white satellite on a SpaceX commercial starship slated for sometime in 2023.

As announced back in September of 2018, Maezawa will be the initial private passenger to loop around the moon for Elon Musk's American aerospace manufacturer and space transportation company based in Hawthorne, California.

Credit: Getty Images

Maezawa and Abema TV have devised an entertaining method to choose a complementary astronaut companion: a TV dating game show ala The Bachelor, where the billionaire hopes to locate his one true love to share in his SpaceX lunar excursion!

To speed up the process of finding a suitable mate before they light the fuse on the launchpad, the 44-year-old billionaire who made his riches founding the online fashion retailer, Zozo, is hosting a hunt for a “life partner” to accompany him on his super-expensive moon mission. Maezawa’s pathway to love will be revealed on the show, Full Moon Lovers, which will be produced and distributed by Japan's internet TV channel, Abema TV.

“As feelings of loneliness and emptiness slowly begin to surge upon me, there’s one thing that I think about: Continuing to love one woman,” Maezawa said in a statement. “I want to find a ‘life partner.’ With that future partner of mine, I want to shout our love and world peace from outer space.”

Credit: Getty Images

Prospective girlfriends are required to submit their full qualifications by Jan. 17 at the official Abema TV website. The “Application Conditions” segment of the submission form declared that potential partners must be a single woman age 20 years or more; have a bright personality; always be positive; be interested in going to space and able to prepare for the trip; want to live life to its fullest; and wish for world peace. Abema TV believes that Maezawa will make his final decision on just who his space girlfriend will be by the end of March.

Do you think Maezawa's search for his Miss Universe and the unorthodox approach might net him his heart's content or just a temporary tagalong? Would you have the right stuff?