Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead recruits Dave Bautista

Director Zack Snyder's big-budget zombie film just got a new recruit.

Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista has signed onto the Netflix horror/heist flick Army of the Dead, per a report from Deadline.

The $70 million film, which Snyder himself described as a "balls-to-the-wall zombie freakshow," takes place during a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, during which a man picks a carefully curated group of mercenaries for the ultimate score inside the quarantined zone. No other details about what role Bautista will be playing are available at the moment — but could you imagine a zombified version of him? Dear god, that would d be absolutely terrifying.

Snyder co-wrote the script with Shay Hatten, and will also produce with his wife, Deborah Snyder. Ori Marmur and Andrew Norman will oversee the project for Netflix, which had previously spent about a dozen years in development at Warner Bros.

Bautista, meanwhile, will be reprising the role of Drax the Destroyer for the upcoming MCU crossover Avengers: Endgame, as well as a third Guardians film in the near(ish) future, now with James Gunn back in the director's chair. He'll also co-star in the action/comedy Stuber this July alongside The Twilight Zone's Kumail Nanjiani, a film Bautista did despite admitting that he still struggles with comedy. He's also re-teamed with Blade Runner 2049 director Denis Villeneuve for a reimagining of Frank Herbert's Dune.

