Zachary Levi returns to TV as host of the new Syfy game show Geeks Who Drink

Zachary Levi won plenty of genre fans during his years playing the title role in the NBC superspy series Chuck, and he's maintained those fans since then with roles in Tangled and Thor: The Dark World and through his company The Nerd Machine, which has been a regular fixture at events like San Diego Comic-Con for quite some time. In 2015, he's returning to genre TV in a big way with NBC's Heroes Reborn, but now he's added another nerdy small-screen project to his resume: a geeky game show heading to Syfy (Disclosure: Syfy is Blastr's corporate parent) this summer.



The network announced today that Levi will serve as the executive producer and host of Geeks Who Drink, a game show based on the popular pub quiz of the same name. Each episode of the series will feature two three-person teams, each composed of one celebrity captain and two self-proclaimed "trivia geeks." The teams will battle it out in each episode for a spot on the leaderboard and a number of prizes, not to mention bragging rights.

"To be the executive producer and host of Geeks Who Drink is an exciting opportunity to broaden my experience on both sides of the camera," Levi said in a statement. "Geeks Who Drink is such a fresh take on the game show genre, and something that we at The Nerd Machine believe will resonate with everyone who loves trivia and pop culture. We’re looking forward to collaborating with the teams at Syfy, Kinetic Content and Condé Nast Entertainment.”

Geeks Who Drink is set to premiere on Syfy Thursday, July 16. What do you think? Will you be watching Levi's transition from actor to game show host?