Zack Snyder wants to make a DCEU comic to tell the Knightmare story, and Robin's death

Zack Snyder's cut of the Justice League will finally be making its way out to the world soon, but while the DC movie universe has since carried on, it doesn't mean that the Watchmen director isn't keen to explore ideas for his own canon in other mediums.

In TheFilmJunkee's recent video interview, Snyder discussed the possibility of exploring the canon of his own cinematic universe in the form of a comic series, possibly drawn by Jim Lee, the current CCO and Publisher of DC Comics.

"I don't think anything is going to happen right away, but Jim and I talked about it quite a bit. And talked a lot about maybe doing a book, or a comic book down the road to kind of finish this," said Snyder of the possible project. "We haven't locked anything yet."

According to Snyder, his potential series would offer some backstory to the "Knightmare" sequence featured in Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice, which saw Bruce Wayne receive a glimpse of a desolate, dystopian future ruled by Darkseid, where Superman has an army and doesn't hesitate to use his heat vision against humans.

"So say you're in the post-apocalyptic [Knightmare] world ... the world has fallen [to Darkseid], and it's the ragtag team that's left alive, to try and put it back," Snyder explained about the idea he presented to Lee. "Inside of that story, we would also do the backstory of Joker killing Robin ... Because the Joker is somehow involved in the stealing of the Mother Box and using it to create the [cosmic] treadmill."

Snyder continued, "Because, in my mind, Cyborg was going to do the math and figure out, 'This is what we gotta do to go back in time to warn Bruce correctly.' But I always thought that a lot of the conflict that was happening there, was Bruce reliving the death of Robin and what went into that."

He then added, "That would be a fun comic book. Even just the death of Robin, building that world [would make] a nice little one-off."

Of course, this wouldn't be the first time a comic, or even a film, explored not just the death of one of Batman's charges, but also the effect of that on his psyche. The most famous example of this would be the 1988 event now known as Death: In the Family, which had fans ring up a 1-900 number and vote whether the current Robin at the time, Jason Todd, should live or die in subsequent issues. After a close vote count, the Joker ended up killing Todd, making it a seminal event in comics' history.

Granted, Snyder's take would be somewhat different and would allow him to delve into other aspects of the world he'd initially set up. Though as he noted, this is something fans would have to ask DC for if they're really interested. After all, it has proven somewhat successful.

All four parts of the Snyder cut of the Justice League will make their way to HBO Max sometime in 2021.