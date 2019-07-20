Don't lose your head: Zack Snyder teases original ending to Justice League's climactic battle

Well, this sure isn't going to help quell the cries for the "Snyder Cut." Justice League director Zack Synder has posted images on Vero that tease a version of the climactic fight scene that differs from the actual film.

Alongside a series of three unfinished stills that appear to show Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) striking down the 2017 film's villain, Apokoliptian general Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds), Snyder wrote, "Not sure how they killed Steppenwolf in the theatrical version of JL this was never finished all the way but I use Gods to kill Gods." He also replied to a fan comment by saying that "his severed head rolls to Darkseid [sic] feet," referring to the ruler of Apokolips.

In the actual film, Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and Superman (Henry Cavill) deactivate Steppenwolf's energy-generating Mother Boxes before Wonder Woman destroys his powerful axe. This turn of events sends him into a panic, which draws his army of Parademons to attack him and drag him off the planet.

Though Snyder was listed as the director of the film, his involvement on the finished product was cut short following the tragic death of his daughter. Joss Whedon oversaw reshoots of the film.

After Justice League was a critical and box office disappointment, a loud fan movement to release the Snyder cut of the movie began, and has persisted for the past year and a half. Synder seems to be playing to that wish, and has previously talked about his vision for the film. "The original Justice League that Chris [Terrio] and I wrote, we didn't even shoot," Snyder said earlier this year. "There's a lot of it that we shot [but] the actual idea, the hard, hard idea, the scary idea, we never filmed because the studio was like, 'That's crazy.'"