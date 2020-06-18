Latest Stories

Credit: HBO Max
First footage from Zack Snyder's Justice League showcases Darkseid, Wonder Woman

Contributed by
Jacob Oller
Jun 18, 2020
Ahead of the DC FanDome, Warner Bros.'s standalone response to San Diego Comic-Con's virtual presence in 2020, one of the most highly anticipated pieces of the DCEU — Zack Snyder's long-fabled cut of Justice League — released its first official teaser. Not concept art. Not a screenshot. Not a storyboard. But footage, showing off the biggest baddie cut from the film: Darkseid.

Snyder's version of the film was meant to introduce the anti-life equator himself, but eventually got stuck with his less impressive lackey Steppenwolf as its sole antagonist. But fans asking "Apokolips when?" have their answer thanks to the new footage, which dropped after Snyder posted a low-res shot of the famed DC villain earlier this year: Apokolips Now. Even if the baddie mostly appears as a foreboding piece of art in the clip, it's still spooky.

Straight from the man himself, the first footage from the new cut was fittingly posted on Twitter by Snyder.

Take a look:

"The bell's already been rung," an ominous voice warns as Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman finds some cryptic artwork of Darkseid ... and fans get a look at him in all his flame-licked glory. Awesome.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is coming to HBO Max sometime next year, but fans will be able to see more sneak peeks like this at Warner Bros.'s fandom-focused virtual convention, the DC FanDome, on Aug. 22.

