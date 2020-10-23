Zack Snyder's Justice League bringing back Joe Manganiello's Deathstroke on HBO Max

Days after reports surfaced that Jared Leto would reprise his role as The Joker for director Zack Snyder's new cut of Justice League over at HBO Max, another villain is rejoining the team: Deathstroke. The post-credits tease of a character (played by Joe Manganiello) is apparently returning for more of a fleshed-out role this time around — or at least a role that occurs before the credits, presumably.

First reported by Collider (and corroborated by The Wrap), this move is the latest in the long list of unexpected developments for the fan-pushed project. Slade Wilson AKA super-assassin Deathstroke was set to team up with Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg) on a yacht and put together a supergroup of baddies to combat the Justice League. Perhaps that'll happen still, just a little earlier this time around. Manganiello and Leto aren't the only actors returning for more: Ben Affleck, Ray Fisher, Amber Heard, and others have all signed on to help Snyder capture his original vision.

The premise of the project revolves around Joss Whedon's takeover of Justice League after Snyder suffered a family tragedy during the film's production. The resulting film was widely regard as not-great. Snyder (and his legion of fans) argued that he could do it right, given the resources. Now he's getting them, to make a four-part miniseries featuring the likes of Darkseid and, apparently, more Deathstroke.

Collider reports that Manganiello is already visually prepping to return to the role, as he was recently spotted sporting Deathstroke's close-cropped "white blonde haircut." Perhaps he will be getting new material, like Leto, focusing on his character's planned interactions with the likes of Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Cyborg, and more.

Zack Snyder's Justice League hits HBO Max sometime in 2021.