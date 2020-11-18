WIRE Buzz: Zack Snyder nixes Man of Steel director's cut; Kate Mara dishes on forgotten Marvel role; more

Just because Zack Snyder is expending a lot of time and energy (not to mention a reported $70 million of Warner Bros. Pictures' money) on his four-hour, deluxe-sized limited series edition of Zack Snyder's Justice League, don't think he's going to do the same for his first foray into the DC universe, Man of Steel.

The 2013 movie introduced Henry Cavill as Superman and served as the launching pad for a new string of DC movies that attempted the same universe-building strategy as the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But while Snyder is prepping his version of Justice League and also issued a director's cut of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice on home media (padded by a more reasonable 31 minutes), he told Film Junkee Vodka Stream in a new interview that he has no such plans for Man of Steel.

"That was like one of those movies that, for me, few and far between, maybe [Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole] and Man of Steel are the two movies that I made that are pretty much — and actually Army (of the Dead) — where it was exactly what I wanted to do," he explained.

"It just worked out that that was the length of the movie and it's not a short movie either, Man of Steel, by the way," continued Snyder. "There was only a few scenes that we deleted, but it wasn’t anything that would change the movie. So the real answer is no. That movie is pretty much, it is what it is, and I love it. It’s kind of exactly the size that it was, for me, that I wanted it to be.”

So it looks like Man of Steel work will stand at its still beefy 143-minute running time. Meanwhile, all four hours of Zack Snyder's Justice League will arrive on HBO Max in 2021.

Kate Mara may be best known to superhero fans for her role as Sue Storm in the ill-fated (and for her, extremely unpleasant to work on) 2015 Fantastic Four reboot, but five years prior, Mara actually made a small and now seemingly forgotten appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe proper.

Mara had a walk-on role in 2010's Iron Man 2 as a deceptively flirty federal marshal who serves Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) with a subpoena to testify in front of the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee the next morning. Stark and Happy Hogan (director Jon Favreau) take the subpoena and speed off, and that's the last we see of Mara's unnamed character.

In a new interview with Collider, Mara was asked about the part and revealed that she was told it could potentially lead to more work in the MCU down the line.

"I had a meeting with Jon Favreau for that and they had said to me, ‘It’s a very, very small part, but it’s with Robert Downey and Jon, and it’ll be really fun. And a lot of times they bring these characters back into bigger more substantial roles. It wasn’t a promise, but it was definitely something that was hinted at to me. So that’s the reason why I even took the meeting was because I thought, ‘Well, if there’s a chance of it, why not spend an evening working with Robert Downey Jr. and Jon Favreau? Great. I love them both. They’re amazing. It’ll be a good experience.’ And that’s exactly what it ended up being."

While Mara admits that her role ended up as "a weird cameo that turned into really nothing," she says she still had fun working with Downey and Favreau. Still, it's tantalizing to wonder whether the MCU might have put this talented actress to better use had they kept her around — or if they could do so again. After all, Chris Evans escaped two lousy Fantastic Four movies to excel as Captain America. While we doubt she'd play Sue again (even though the Four are now back with Marvel), couldn't Mara do the same?

Bruce Campbell of Evil Dead fame is slated to star in a new horror movie called Black Friday from director Casey Tebo. According to Deadline, the film is set on the titular day after Thanksgiving — the busiest shopping day of the year — and follows a group of disgruntled toy store employees who must defend themselves from a horde of holiday shoppers who have been turned into murderous savages by a mysterious alien parasite.

Campbell will be joined by Final Destination's Devon Sawa and Spawn's Michael Jai White in the picture, which began shooting this week in Boston. Director Tebo's other credits include the 2016 drama Happy Birthday and a 2018 documentary about Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler.

As for Campbell, in addition to his most recent stint in his signature role in Ash vs. Evil Dead, he's appeared in the series Lodge 49 and voiced the role of Chef on the animated show The Last Kids on Earth.