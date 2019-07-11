WIRE Buzz: Zack Snyder goes Norse for Netflix; Dexter Fletcher directing Sherlock; more

Our latest WIRE Buzz involves two high-profile directors with new projects, and one high-profile project delivering one of its final boozy tie-ins. Game of Thrones needs to make a little extra cash before that prequel premieres, okay?

But first, Zack Snyder is in the news. The famed director of films like 300, Watchmen, and various entries into the DCEU is heading to TV for the first time with another Netflix project. On top of the zombie movie Army of the Dead he’s already doing for the streaming service is a new anime series based on Norse mythology.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the untitled series will be co-created by Snyder and Jay Olivia, a longtime collaborator who will act as director and showrunner on the series. Norse myths already have a big comic film presence thanks to the Thor films, so tackling the legends in the form of an anime TV show could act as an interesting counterpoint.

Nothing else is known about the series at this point, but we'll keep you good and posted.

Next, news about Dexter Fletcher and the greatest detective in pop culture. That’s right, the Rocketman director has landed Sherlock Holmes 3, the latest in the Robert Downey Jr.-led franchise kicked off by Guy Ritchie. According to Variety, Fletcher (who also took over Bohemian Rhapsody after Bryan Singer’s departure) will take over a third Holmes film, which Warner Bros. had always planned on making.

Ritchie, who recently helmed super-hit Aladdin for Disney, isn’t returning for Downey and Jude Law’s reprisal as Holmes and Watson now that the pair of actors are freed from their Marvel duties (as Iron Man and Yon-Rogg, the villain of Captain Marvel, respectively). Little else is known about the film, aside from that it will have a script by Chris Brancato.

Sherlock Holmes 3 will premiere on Dec. 21, 2021.

Finally, Game of Thrones junkies have a new way to drown their finale sorrows. The final beer collaboration between Brewery Ommegang and HBO is coming soon, entitled “My Watch Has Ended.”

According to a release, the imperial brown ale is brewed with maple syrup and fenugreek, and represents “the state of Westeros after eight seasons of bloody battle.” Brown and syrupy? Sounds about right. After more than a dozen alcoholic offerings allowed watch parties to be just a little more fun than usual, this is the final tie-in for the main series. But, as fans know, the prequel series is already in production on its pilot—and who knows how many brews it could inspire.

“My Watch Has Ended” will be released this fall.