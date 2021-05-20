Zack Snyder reveals there’s an unreleased director’s cut out there for one of his early films

Another day, another Zack Synder director’s cut story — but this time we’re not talking about Justice League. The director has revealed one of his earlier films also has an unreleased cut sitting on the shelf —but who knows if we’ll ever see it.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Snyder was asked about his 2011 sci-fi fantasy flick Sucker Punch. The film has become a cult hit for Snyder fans over the past decade or so, though it was mostly a critical and commercial dud at the time. Even crazier: We’ve already seen an extended cut of the hyper-stylized adventure several years ago. The theatrical version was rated PG-13, though an additional 18 minutes of footage were added for the home release, which pushed it to an R rating.

But it turns out there’s even more — possibly a whole lot more — Sucker Punch out there fans never had a chance to see.

“[Sucker Punch] was the first time where I really faced, like, a true radical restructuring of the film for it to be more commercial,” Snyder told Vanity Fair. “And there is a director’s cut of that movie that has yet to be released. I’ll say that out loud.”

By the time Snyder made Sucker Punch in 2011, he’d already established himself with Dawn of the Dead (2004), 300 (2006) and Watchmen (2009) under his belt. But as his Justice League experience showed, there’s always the challenge of studio notes, and it seems they got the best of Sucker Punch. Which, you know, could explain why the film was a bit of a flop.

In the wake of Snyder’s definitive Justice League cut, who knows, maybe the studio will see fit to dig this one out of the vault someday, too? In the meantime, you can stream Sucker Punch on Tubi.