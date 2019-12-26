Zack Snyder teases state of his Justice League; hasn’t seen Whedon's cut

Ah, the Snyder Cut. By now, the fan hype surrounding Zack Snyder’s mythic director’s cut of Justice League, a movie he had to set aside for Joss Whedon to finish, has pretty much taken on a life all its own. But while some of us were preoccupied with presents and punch over the Christmas holiday, Snyder was busy on social media, dishing some interesting updates about the elusive movie to fans and even sharing some previously-unseen images from his version.

In the movie's by-now familiar black-and-white photo teases, fans were treated to new looks at Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne, Henry Cavill’s Superman (apparently in a conversation with Jason Momoa’s Arthur Curry, aka Aquaman), and pair of shots featuring Ray Fisher’s Cyborg. Snyder reportedly shared the new shots via the Vero platform, and they were quickly snapped up and tweeted out by Justice League fans:

Most interesting among Snyder’s updates, perhaps, is his revelation that Green Lantern Hal Jordan would have (and may yet still, if we ever get his version) get some kind of call-out in the Snyder cut — just don't get too excited about details. Though in what form or fashion he doesn’t exactly say, Snyder teased that he had plans for Hal Jordan (aka Green Lantern) to appear (or at least be referenced) somewhere in the movie — but, alas, he didn’t reveal where.

At least we can rest assured that the Snyder cut — if it ever comes — won’t be unduly influenced by his takeaway from Whedon’s finished product. Snyder told fans that he’s never even watched Whedon’s version — the one the rest of us saw in theaters, in other words. Benignly explaining that there’re “a lot of reasons” why, Snyder explained he’s heard enough fan chatter to convince him he should just live with his own ideas of what the movie should be, and that he plans to keep staying away from Justice League’s theatrical release. As for when and if we’ll finally get to see his version, Snyder sounds as if there’s still some work to be done. “Film is still not 100 percent finished,” he wrote, adding that there’s “still some stuff I want to do as with every film I’ve made” — but, thankfully, that “all the hard creative choices are done.” Which is surely just vague enough to keep fans spinning out for a few more months.

As divisive as it was for some (especially between critics and die-hard DC fans), one thing fans have learned from Justice League — or at least the wait for Snyder to evolve the movie into his idea of its final form — is patience. With a handful of the movie’s stars even getting in on the hype as recently as last month, we’re all pretty much in the same boat together, as we keep the vigil going for the release of the Snyder Cut. If only because we're all so curious to see what the fuss is all about.