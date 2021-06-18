Zack Snyder weighs in on the 'canon' debate over Batman's sex life with his own NSFW image

Over the course of the last week, the internet has been embroiled in one of the most important discussions in recent memory, something so consequential that it could shape the future of modern pop culture as we know it and change the face of superhero media forever. Yes, of course, we're talking about the question of whether or not Batman performs a certain sex act.

Now, after everyone from Batman comics writers to former Batman stars have weighed in, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice director Zack Snyder has made his own version of Batman "canon" known.

If you're a little confused, let's back up a second. Earlier this week, Harley Quinn streaming series co-creator Justin Halpern revealed that the animated show's upcoming third season could have featured a scene in which Batman performs oral sex on Catwoman, but that DC Entertainment nixed the idea on the ground that "Heroes don't do that." The idea that DC would make that proclamation, particularly in the context of a TV-MA, no-holds-barred show like Harley Quinn, prompted an immediate response from the internet.

Twitter filled up with jokes, Batman comics creators chimed in with their own takes, and even Batman Forever star Val Kilmer weighed in with his own opinion on Batman's willingness to, uh... work below the belt.

On Thursday night, it was apparently Snyder's turn. The filmmaker who brought his own version of the Dark Knight to the screen in Dawn of Justice and Zack Snyder's Justice League had a rather direct response to the debate. He tweeted out a single word -- "canon" -- followed by an image of Batman and Catwoman in a rather intimate position. We can't show it here, but you can see the NSFW art for yourself on Snyder's Twitter page.

For now we'll just say Snyder's a lot of things, but subtle has never really been one of them.

Between Snyder, Kilmer, and the loads of fans and other creators who've weighed in on the debate at this point, it's pretty safe to say that yes, heroes do do that, Batman included, even if DC isn't necessarily keen on depicting it in their comedy cartoon. Now if we could just get Tim Burton to let us know what he thinks, then we'd really be done with this whole discussion.