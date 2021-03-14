'Justice is restored': Fans are calling Zack Snyder's Justice League a 'masterpiece'

Zack Snyder's Justice League — and the coming of Darkseid — is almost upon us. While the director's massive 4-hour cut of the 2017 team-up film doesn't arrive on HBO Max until this coming Thursday (March 18), the social embargo has lifted and the reaction floodgates are wide open. The Parademons are now flowing freely into our dimension.

So what's being said? Insider's Kirsten Acuna may have put it best: "Justice is restored." The long wait and impassioned fan movement seem to have been worth it because folks are calling the end result is a "masterpiece" that is "epic," "powerful," and on par with Tolkien's Lord of the Rings. To quote Andy Samberg's Saturday Night Live version of Nicolas Cage: "That's hight praise."

Sure, the use of the word "masterpiece" could just be the hype and excitement talking. After all, it is extremely thrilling when you get to check out a long-awaited movie days before anyone else. That endorphin rush can warp one's sense of reality, although based on this initial feedback, it sounds as though Snyder has crafted a much more realized product that does justice (sorry) by its characters and story. It's long, yes, but also a massive gift to the fans who have been waiting almost half a decade to see what Snyder had knocking around his head when he first started filming the project back in 2016.

You're probably itching to check out the thing for yourself, right? Well, you'll have to be patient for a little while longer. In the meantime, HBO Max is here to partly scratch that itch with a new trailer gives us a bunch of new footage of Darkseid, a Green Lantern, and more. Watch now:

Video of Zack Snyder’s Justice League | Official Trailer #2 | HBO Max

The positivity is palpable and if all expectations are shattered, the filmmaker could get the green-light from Warner Bros. to complete his original plan of a Justice League trilogy. Whether veteran critics will like the monster-sized and R-rated edit is another story entirely. Not everyone is singing its praises. For example, Alex Zalben called it "fine," while noting that "there are some things that are much better, and some things that are worse than the previous version."

However, one thing is for certain: this ain't your grandfather's Joss Whedon cut, that's for dang sure.

Check out some reactions below...