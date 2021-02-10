Want a Big Belly Burger? Or Jitters coffee? Take a super-sized bite out of the DC universe with Justice League meal kit

Re-cutting a two-hour comic book blockbuster into a four-hour miniseries sure does work up a heroic appetite. To celebrate the HBO Max premiere of Zack Snyder's Justice League next month, Wonderland Restaurants and Warner Bros. Consumer Products have joined forces for a Mother Box-inspired meal kit that literally allows you to take a super-sized bite out of the DC mythos.

The crate of mouth-watering goodies contains fictional food brands — like Big Belly Burger and Jitters Coffee — seen in the background of the DC Extended Universe, as well as The CW's Arrowverse. What's more: the inclusion of Martian Manhunter foodstuff seems to confirm the character's appearance in the film.

Zack Snyder's Justice League arrives on HBO Max Thursday, March 18. You can pre-order a Mother Box right here for $130. The kit, which has options for carnivores and vegetarians alike, serves two people and will be available from April 15 to May 29.

The full menu (as well as photos for most of the dishes) can be viewed below:

OCEAN TRENCH – AQUAMAN

Icelandic cod and ‘chips’ with trench dressing

(Prepare at home)

Credit: Wonderland Restaurants/Warner Bros. Consumer Products



THE BIG BELLY BURGER – THE FLASH

8oz Angus steak burger with cheese, crispy potato and onion rösti

and Wonderland burger sauce in a pretzel bun

BBB Box (C)

(Prepare at home)

Credit: Wonderland Restaurants/Warner Bros. Consumer Products

RESURRECTION – SUPERMAN

A corn and maple soufflé with silver popcorn

Superman heat-reveal ramekin (C)

(Prepare at home)

IMAGE IS TO BE REVEALED



ANCIENT THEMYSCIRAN FIRE – WONDER WOMAN

Smoked marshmallows

IMAGE IS TO BE REVEALED



CHOCO’S – MARTIAN MANHUNTER

Jalapeño, salsa and cheese cookies

Credit: Wonderland Restaurants/Warner Bros. Consumer Products

THE BAT – BATMAN

Dark chocolate with gooey salted butter caramel

Credit: Wonderland Restaurants/Warner Bros. Consumer Products

ELEMENT X – CYBORG

Vitamin/Energy drink

Cyborg drink light (C)

Credit: Wonderland Restaurants/Warner Bros. Consumer Products

KOUL BRAU

Exclusive first taste of two beers straight out the DC universe exclusively brewed for Wonderland At Home

Credit: Wonderland Restaurants/Warner Bros. Consumer Products

JITTERS COFFEE

Cold brew oat milk latte in a can

Credit: Wonderland Restaurants/Warner Bros. Consumer Products

THE MOTHER BOX

A collector’s item in itself, this magnetic jacket box made from solid board comes alive with augmented reality

Credit: Wonderland Restaurants/Warner Bros. Consumer Products