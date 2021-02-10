Justice League meal kit
Credit: Wonderland Restaurants/Warner Bros. Consumer Products & Warner Bros./HBO Max
Tag: Movies
Tag: News

Want a Big Belly Burger? Or Jitters coffee? Take a super-sized bite out of the DC universe with Justice League meal kit

Josh Weiss
Feb 10, 2021, 1:52 PM EST
Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Zack Snyder’s Justice League
Tag: HBO Max
Tag: DC
Tag: food

Re-cutting a two-hour comic book blockbuster into a four-hour miniseries sure does work up a heroic appetite. To celebrate the HBO Max premiere of Zack Snyder's Justice League next month, Wonderland Restaurants and Warner Bros. Consumer Products have joined forces for a Mother Box-inspired meal kit that literally allows you to take a super-sized bite out of the DC mythos.

The crate of mouth-watering goodies contains fictional food brands — like Big Belly Burger and Jitters Coffee — seen in the background of the DC Extended Universe, as well as The CW's Arrowverse. What's more: the inclusion of Martian Manhunter foodstuff seems to confirm the character's appearance in the film. 

Zack Snyder's Justice League arrives on HBO Max Thursday, March 18. You can pre-order a Mother Box right here for $130. The kit, which has options for carnivores and vegetarians alike, serves two people and will be available from April 15 to May 29.

The full menu (as well as photos for most of the dishes) can be viewed below:

OCEAN TRENCH – AQUAMAN
Icelandic cod and ‘chips’ with trench dressing
(Prepare at home)

 

Justice League meal kit

Credit: Wonderland Restaurants/Warner Bros. Consumer Products


THE BIG BELLY BURGER – THE FLASH
8oz Angus steak burger with cheese, crispy potato and onion rösti
and Wonderland burger sauce in a pretzel bun
BBB Box (C)
(Prepare at home)

 

Justice League meal kit

Credit: Wonderland Restaurants/Warner Bros. Consumer Products

RESURRECTION – SUPERMAN
A corn and maple soufflé with silver popcorn
Superman heat-reveal ramekin (C)
(Prepare at home)

IMAGE IS TO BE REVEALED

ANCIENT THEMYSCIRAN FIRE – WONDER WOMAN
Smoked marshmallows

IMAGE IS TO BE REVEALED

CHOCO’S – MARTIAN MANHUNTER
Jalapeño, salsa and cheese cookies

 

Justice League meal kit

Credit: Wonderland Restaurants/Warner Bros. Consumer Products

THE BAT – BATMAN
Dark chocolate with gooey salted butter caramel

 

Justice League meal kit

Credit: Wonderland Restaurants/Warner Bros. Consumer Products

ELEMENT X – CYBORG
Vitamin/Energy drink
Cyborg drink light (C)

 

Justice League meal kit

Credit: Wonderland Restaurants/Warner Bros. Consumer Products

KOUL BRAU

Exclusive first taste of two beers straight out the DC universe exclusively brewed for Wonderland At Home

Justice League meal kit

Credit: Wonderland Restaurants/Warner Bros. Consumer Products

JITTERS COFFEE
Cold brew oat milk latte in a can

Justice League meal kit

Credit: Wonderland Restaurants/Warner Bros. Consumer Products

THE MOTHER BOX
A collector’s item in itself, this magnetic jacket box made from solid board comes alive with augmented reality

 

Justice League meal kit

Credit: Wonderland Restaurants/Warner Bros. Consumer Products

