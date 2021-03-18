From more Cyborg to Jared Leto's Joker: All the new additions to Zack Snyder's Justice League

And you thought Avengers: Endgame was long? The mythical Snyder Cut of 2017's Justice League is finally upon us, and it's got enough fresh material to stretch from here to Apokolips. Sure, we knew the director's preferred vision would feature some new stuff, but we had no idea how much. The answer, it turns out, is a lot.

Now streaming on HBO Max and broken up into numerous chapters, Zack Snyder's Justice League is a vastly different animal that bears only a passing resemblance to the '17 version shepherded to fruition by Avengers alum, Joss Whedon. Despite a cumbersome runtime of four hours and two minutes, the colossal and R-rated movie holds a fresh 78 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, beating out the theatrical cut's score by a whopping 38 points.

"When I first started on Justice League at the end of 2016, Zack showed my crew a four-hour version," the film's sound designer/editor Scott Hecker tells SYFY WIRE. "It wasn’t quite this version, but it was pretty close. We were just blown away [by it]. Anytime you see an initial assembly of the film, you sort of let it go because you know that’s never gonna happen. You just take it all in so you can have all that information. But to think that it’s finally gonna come back and you’re gonna actually get to embellish it and make it come alive — in our case sonically — it was super exciting."

So, how different is this Snyder's variant? Well, that's a very good question. The answer, however, is a little complicated because the tweaks and additions run the gamut from small and subtle to cyclopean and in-your-face. This is Snyder at his most unfettered, firing on all cylinders to deliver a grand-scale epic that some have compared to Peter Jackson's big screen translation of The Lord of the Rings.

Long story short: there's a metric ton of extensions to the house that Zack built and a person would be mad to try and list them all. But that's exactly what we did! Head below for an in-depth guide to the notable divergences that await you in Zack Snyder's Justice League. In the meantime, we're gonna try and solve the Anti-Life Equation. Anyone got a graphing calculator?

***WARNING! The following contains major plot spoilers for the entire film! If you haven't watched it yet, we highly recommend bookmarking this article, heading over to HBO Max, watching the movie, and then Boom Tubing back here afterwards. If you don't really care about being spoiled...well, may Darkseid have mercy on your eternal soul!***