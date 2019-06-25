Zendaya explains how the Snap affected Spider-Man's classmates

One of the first questions that emerged from both the end of Avengers: Endgame and the first trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home was how — if at all — the catastrophic Snap by Thanos affected Spider-Man/Peter Parker's "normal" life and classmates. Now we have an answer.

During the concluding scenes of Endgame, we saw Peter (Tom Holland) — himself relegated to dust with half the population of the universe for five years until the second Snap brought him back — reunite tearfully with his best pal Ned (Jacob Batalon) at school. The first Far From Home trailer didn't dwell on those events at all, making fans wonder if the story actually took place pre-Avengers: Infinity War.

But subsequent trailers have made it clear that the Snap and the death of Iron Man are very much a presence in the story, and that Peter's classmates were almost all victims as well. In an interview with Fandango, co-star Zendaya (who plays MJ), made it clear that Peter, MJ, Ned and the others are all dealing with the aftermath of Thanos' actions:

“It kind of puts our characters in a special place," she explains. "Because now we come back and the world’s kind of changed, and we all have to kind of depend on each other a little bit more, because we’re like the oddballs now. We kind of have to confide in each other with that experience, and that’s cool."

The actress also confirms that MJ herself is much more central to the action this time around, although she's hesitant to say if dealing with the Snap has led her to open up more: "I think in the first movie obviously you didn’t get to see much of her, but she was like a very guarded, sarcastic, character and I think you get to see why she has that guard, and slowly watch her melt a little bit."

It seems odd to imagine, even with the world sort of restored to normal after the events of Endgame, that people would be able to just pick up and move forward with their lives, and it's encouraging to think that Spider-Man: Far From Home will address that to some degree. We'll find out all the answers in just over a week, when Spidey's latest adventure — marking the official end of Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — opens next Wednesday, Jul. 3.

(via LRMOnline)