Zendaya hops into the role of Lola Bunny as buzzer beating cast addition for Space Jam: A New Legacy

After dunking its first trailer into the virtual basket earlier today, Space Jam: A New Legacy has beat the buzzer with a last-minute addition to its all-star cast of basketball champions, cartoon icons, and Warner Bros. properties.

Entertainment Weekly confirms that Zendaya (Spider-Man, Dune) will voice Lola Bunny, a now-iconic character that made her world debut in the 1996 original (where she was played by veteran voice actor, Kath Soucie). Zendaya pretty much corroborated the news on her Instagram story with a solo poster for Lola, who will rock a fresh design in A New Legacy. Speaking with EW for a special preview issue, the sequel's director, Malcolm D. Lee, stated that the sultry aesthetic for Bugs Bunny's female counterpart "was not politically correct" in the first movie.

Credit: Warnr Bros./HBO Max

"This is a kids' movie, why is she in a crop top? It just felt unnecessary, but at the same time there's a long history of that in cartoons," he explained. "This is 2021. It's important to reflect the authenticity of strong, capable female characters. ... So we reworked a lot of things, not only her look, like making sure she had an appropriate length on her shorts and was feminine without being objectified, but gave her a real voice. For us, it was, 'Let's ground her athletic prowess, her leadership skills, and make her as full a character as the others.'"

The film also stars LeBron James, Don Cheadle, Khris Davis, Sonequa Martin-Green, Jeff Bergman, Eric Bauza, Gabriel Iglesias, and newcomer Cedric Joe.

Space Jam: A New Legacy hits the court Friday, July 16 in theaters and on HBO Max.