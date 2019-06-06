Latest Stories

Zip it, Thanos! 12 Days of X-Men Day 11: Deadpool 2 (2018)

Jun 6, 2019

Welcome back to 12 Days of X-Men!

Starting Monday, May 27, we'll be revisiting a different X-Men movie each day leading up to the premiere of Dark Phoenix on Friday, June 7. We'll be discussing each film's plot and best moments as well as its place in the expanding universe of X-Men movies.

Today, we're talking about Deadpool 2, aka Brad Pitt. Peter forever. 

Listen below, One-Eyed Willy.

Subscribe now and don’t miss a minute of the X-ACTION!

Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.

