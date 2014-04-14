Zip thru Central City in footage from aborted late-2000s Flash videogame

Some new footage from a DC-based videogame we’ll never get to play has leaked online, showing the Flash zipping around his hometown of Central City. Want to see?

The footage comes from a videogame that had been in development by BottleRocket Entertainment in the late 2000s for Playstation 3 and Xbox 360, but the company went out of business and the game died with it. All that survives? This footage.

The clip was reportedly released by Greg Miller, who was the lead designer on the canceled game. The footage shows the Flash showing off his ultra-fast speed (though it could admittedly be a little faster) as he takes a tour of Central City.

Check it out below and let us know what you think:

