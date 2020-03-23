Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist recap: The truth finally comes out

This week, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist finally brought some honkin' big truths to light, introduced a welcome caretaker in the guise of a Wet Hot American Summer fave, and hinted at the possibility of a workplace romance that we're not completely sold on.

We're Courtney Enlow and Carly Lane, and we're still thinking about those chocolate-kale smoothies and whether or not we would. (We would.)

Warning: This recap contains spoilers for Season 1, Episode 7 of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.

Max’s big number

Courtney: SO IT FINALLY HAPPENED. Max knows Zoey’s secret! Because he set up an elaborate flash mob to tell her via song. THIS OPENS UP QUESTIONS. So Max actually can sing. Is everyone Zoey hears a truly excellent singer? I refuse to believe Leif can actually bop like that.

Carly: I was honestly pretty shocked that the show finally made a move in the sense of Zoey outing her biggest secret to Max, of all people, because if there's one story conceit I usually feel very confident in it's the one where the love interest does NOT find out the world-breaking plot device this early in the game. The moment where he started talking to her DURING the song made my jaw drop! Show, you got me good.

Courtney: Realistically, I know this was a narrative device in the show. Max would never do a flash mob and elaborate musical number. A) because it’s not 2009, but B) because that’s not the Max we know and love! Poor Zoey though, I totally understand her reasoning here. Max is a PEACH. But she has so much unsteadiness in her world—I get the desire to hold on to her rock and not throw it in a blender. Also, “I listen to true crime to calm myself.” SAME ZOEY SAME.

Carly: I'm really proud of Zoey this week. After excusing herself from that Simon narrative, finally, she's also coming to the realization that romance is just low on her list of priorities right now. And her reasons for it are completely justified! Max has been such a supportive friend to her for so long that I understand her not wanting to surrender that, especially if there's a possibility (however small) that they could break up someday. And given everything with her family, too? It's just not a good time, and I hope Max comes around to understanding that too even if our peach boy got a little bruised this week.

Tobin, Leif, and JOAN, NO!

Courtney: Leif remains a scummy scammer but we didn’t know to what extent. But before we get to that — Tobin (a weirdly enjoyable misogynist?) is having FEELINGS because his best friend Leif is spending all his time with Joan “making moves.” OH, THAT’S WHAT WE’RE CALLING IT. Leif bails on their “Spell-iversary” and Tobin is the saddest boy in the world. Leif promises that he’s simply working hard to take over the company eventually and bring Tobin along for the ride, but at what cost? AT THE COST OF JOAN’S FRAGILE HEART, THAT’S WHAT.

Carly: Courtney, I don't know what it says about this show that it keeps zagging when I expect some zig — or maybe more like a zig-a-zig-ah. But Tobin and Leif! Surprisingly deep and vulnerable bro moment! They spoke openly about their feelings and hugged! Down with toxic masculinity! But then Leif had to go and sing "I Put A Spell On You" to Joan, which felt... uncomfortably manipulative? At this point, I'm not sure if he's cozying up to her to try and get ahead (gross) or if he's actually trying to pursue something with his boss (inappro-pro), but JOAN DESERVES BETTER. I'M IRKED.

Courtney: Maggie needs help at home and hires a full-time caregiver. While she interviewed people it was CLEAR Zak Orth was the winner. Not only did he make Mitch laugh but he’s ZAK ORTH. He of Wet Hot American Summer and Romeo + Juliet! Nurse Ratchet there was obviously not going to work out.

Carly: I wasn't even sure if ZEP was lacking in anything for me, and then here comes beardy, be-cardiganed, teddy-bear Zak Orth to make Mitch some chocolate smoothes with a secret ingredient (kale, it's kale). You're right, though; if there's anything Zoey's dad needs right now at home, it's a friend-slash-caregiver, not a nurse who seemed bent on turning the living room into a hospital.

COURTNEY. DOES THIS MEAN WE'RE GETTING A ZAK ORTH SONG. COURTNEY. I NEED IT.

Courtney: So where do we go from here? The show seems to be all-in (as in Zoey and both love interests are into it) on Zoey being alone for a bit. That moment with Max and Simon in the elevator was nice. She deserves a nice person and she’ll be with on eventually (presumably one of the two of them). But she’s got enough on her plate. Imagine dating someone and hearing their heart songs? WORST RELATIONSHIP EVER.

Carly: Right now, the person with the most successful dating life in this bunch is Mo, and frankly, it's what he deserves. Can we talk about how steamy that rendition of "Bailamos" was between him and Eddie? WHEW. But yes, I'm all about Zoey's love life taking a backseat to more pressing problems, and between her family sitch and her efforts to root out the issues behind her friends' most vulnerable heart songs, I know this show is going to be the cause of my tears every week anyway.