Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist recap: You need to give it up, had about enough

After a week off, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist returned, firing on ALL musical cylinders.

We were rewarded on several levels ("The Boy Is Mine" cover!), while other developments ("Mad World" redux) felt like a retreading of ground we've definitely already covered. But all of it swirled together to create an episode we obviously had thoughts about.

We're Courtney Enlow and Carly Lane, and weeee, we're so in love with this show.

Warning: The below recap contains spoilers for Season 1, Episode 10 of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.

Credit: NBC

Battle of the SPRQ Point HBICs

Carly: Well, we got the Renee Elise Goldsberry/Lauren Graham sing-off that was promised to us this week, and I'm just going to say it: QUEENS. Is it even really a battle considering that we all won by default?

Courtney: Singing against ANGELICA EFFING SCHUYLER must have been daunting but damn, if Lauren didn't fully commit.

Carly: I'm in no way familiar with the politics of software development, but Max's new boss and colleagues on the sixth floor jumping in on a project last-minute feels a little shady, especially when they're trying to poach success off of another department? I don't know how any of this works, I had no idea it was this ruthless, clearly a future does not exist for me in smart devices.

Courtney: Seriously. Can one floor of a company steal the already-announced project of another floor? How? What? OK? Regardless. I am very into Leif and Max vs. the fourth floor. Jilted sad boys running away from the women who hurt their feelings. I'm also very happy about the Leif/Joan turn where he actually falls and she DGAF. I like my Joan like I like my frosé: cold.

Credit: NBC

Under Pressure

Carly: WELP. Zoey has had a lot going on in her life lately, so I suppose it was only a matter of time before she blew her top over something — and while I Get It, I am not a fan of anything that involves yelling at Zak Orth in all his cardigan-wearing beardiness. But Zoey doesn't stop at flipping out at Howie or her mother; she takes it out on Simon too, which we'll get to a little bit later (because UGHHH I cannot believe we're still spending time on this relationship that doesn't seem like a good idea for either of them).

Courtney: You mess with Orth, you mess with me. But the ending anniversary dinner with Mitch and Maggie singing "Perfect" was so sweet. That's what we want for you, Zoey! Simon ain't it!

Credit: NBC

Zoey and Simon vs. Zoey and Max

Carly: Things are… a mess, on all fronts. Zoey and Simon actually try to do the whole dinner-and-chill at his place, only for Zoey to realize that Simon's heartsong is still kind of a downer, but her choice to suddenly just ditch felt really cold to me. Tell me your thoughts on this, Courtney.

Courtney: Her choice to ditch was cold but felt at least like the first smart thing she's done with regard to Simon, only for her to launch herself at him like a Garfield window cling. I just want them... over. They should just be friends. Although if the season ends the way I expect (*sniffle*), they'll have more in common in Season 2 and she'll really need him.

Carly: Also not in a great place: Zoey and Max. Is it bad that even while they were fighting, I was thinking to myself, "Yes, yes, this puts them in a great spot to make up later on?" I'm surprised they haven't had it out like this before now but with Zoey in a very sensitive mood this week and Max just feeling like he's been playing second fiddle in all aspects of his life, things have been brewing for some hurtful words to get flung out there — and of course, your best friend is the person who is going to know how to wound you the deepest. I am curious to see exactly how long it takes for them to patch things up, especially if it's a case of wounded pride, working on different floors and maybe taking some time to exist apart from each other.

Courtney: I just want all my beautiful singing children to get along. And maybe make out. This got away from me very quickly. But I don't like Max and Zoey being split apart both by distance (it's two floors, calm down, me) and emotionally. She's going through some unbearable stuff; as her best friend, he should at least somewhat get it, even as hurt as he is.

What's Next

Carly: GASP. Do my eyes deceive me, or is Bernadette Peters swinging by to visit this show next week? I don't think there's anything that could make me more excited. Is it too much to hope that she does a bit from Into the Woods? Probably. Would it be a balm on my very soul in this time of chaos and uncertainty? You betcha.

Courtney: I WILL SCREAM. I will scream-sing "Easy Street" but I will SCREAM. Give me all my Broadway faves, please. Make Bernadette Peters sing a '90s bop like Renee and Lauren got to. Give me my dreams, please, we need this now more than ever.