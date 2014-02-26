Zombeavers attack in 4 gory, new NSFW pics from the horror mashup

We’ll be honest -- as dumb as it may sound, we absolutely want to see Zombeavers ... if only for the explicit fun of saying the title out loud.

The upcoming horror-comedy flick, which seems destined to draw a hard-R rating if we had to guess, is basically a classic “cabin in the woods”-style horror model, but instead of monsters, the good-looking co-eds are attacked by zombie beavers.

The initial trailer has already racked up 2 million views, and director Jordan Rubin promises they’re not just playing this one for the gag. Despite the silly name and the somewhat absurd premise, he says they’re aiming for a straight horror flick in the '80s movie vein. Here’s what he told Entertainment Weekly:

“We were very careful on the amount of puns or jokes on that word that we did throughout the thing. There’s actually a line in the film where one of the characters yells, ‘Will you please stop with the beaver jokes!’ I would say it’s a horror movie in the traditional, ‘80s-sense. It’s played completely straight in the face of the ludicrous conceit, which is obviously complete insanity.”

Zombeavers should also have a unique look when stacked up against your typical modern horror movie, because the creators went to great lengths to use traditional effects instead of extensive CGI. So think more Gremlins instead of Sharknado:

“These days even low-budget films seem to rely so heavily on CG, and this is much more practical. Everything’s in camera, which I think just looks better and it’s more fun. I’m a huge fan of Gremlins, where it was all practical effects. I actually got to meet [Gremlins director] Joe Dante the other day. He apparently said, after I left, ‘Zombeavers? Why didn’t I think of that!’ I don’t know if he was joking or not.”

There’s no theatrical release date at this time, but the creators have a distributor and hope some strong word of mouth can help secure a decent roll-out later this year. In the meantime, check out some new behind-the-scenes pics from the film below.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)