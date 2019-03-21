Latest Stories

Mitchell Cohen and Andree Maranda in The Toxic Avenger
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Toxic Avenger uncovers new director; Danny Trejo navigating Dora the Explorer
the mandalorian
Tag: TV
Is Taika Waititi voicing this classic Star Wars character on The Mandalorian?
red-angel
Tag: Fangrrls
The identity of The Red Angel is revealed on Star Trek: Discovery
Burnham spock DISCO ep 10 red angel
Tag: TV
How Discovery’s big Red Angel twist changes one Star Trek time travel trope
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 Rocket Raccoon Baby Groot

So-called 'zombie raccoons' are back, unlikely to be out for revenge

Contributed by
Cuneform
Christian Long
Mar 21, 2019

The zombie raccoons are back. Okay, they're not really zombies, but they are being labelled as such, and acting erratically thanks to the canine distemper virus. This causes them to growl, gnash their teeth, crawl around in circles, and be out during the day — which is something they usually like to avoid. They have not, however, risen from the dead in any sense of the word. Sorry, Pet Sematary fans. 

Patch.com first reported the resurgence of the raccoons, which are currently running amok in the small town of Stickney in northeast Illinois. Animal control has received four calls since the start of the year, and the Stickney Police Department posted a warning to Facebook about avoiding "raccoons that may be acting strange."

There's also some concern that the distemper virus could be infecting skunks, too, though that has not yet been confirmed by local officials. 

Last year, there was an uptick of reports around Youngstown, Ohio, which is a good 400+ miles away from the Stickney area. There are also numerous reports about Chronic Wasting Disease, which is affecting deer, moose, and elk in 24 states and a handful of countries around the world, and causing the misnomer "zombie deer."

Like distemper, it's not actual zombification at all, but a disease that causes the animals to be stumbly and sallow. 

Regardless of the spectacle that these otherwise low-key animals might inadvertently cause, make sure you heed the official advice and keep your distance. Also, if you're a concerned pet owner and you live nearby, make sure they're up to date on their distemper vaccine. Actually, even if you don't live nearby, make sure your pets are up to date on their vaccines. We don't need this virus to spread.  

Tag: Science
Tag: News
Tag: zombies

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Black Summer
Tag: netflix
Black Summer
Netflix's Z Nation prequel, Black Summer, set to fill that Walking Dead void
Josh Weiss
Comment count Comment count: Trending 6
Tag: Santa Clarita Diet
Tag: netflix
Santa Clarita Diet Season 3 Drew Barrymore Timothy Olyphant
Santa Clarita Diet: Immortality and rotting Nazi meat abound in full Season 3 trailer
Josh Weiss
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: zombies
Tag: disease
GettyImages-161014438
CDC calls 'zombie deer' a misnomer, details ways to avoid Chronic Wasting Disease in humans
Adam Pockross
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: disease
Tag: animals
deer
The good news: Zombie deer aren't really a thing, but the bad news may be worse
Adam Pockross
Feb 19, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0