Zombieland: Double Tap red band trailer promises return of Bill Murray

It's been 10 years since Zombieland delighted horror fans and comedy fans alike with its blend of undead hordes and the wild antics of a group of survivors just trying to have a little fun in the apocalypse. Now Zombieland: Double Tap is almost upon us, and from the looks of all the trailers so far, our heroes haven't lost a step. Now a red band trailer for the new horror-comedy has arrived, and it's dropping both F-bombs and the return of a beloved cameo star on us.

Double Tap, directed by Ruben Fleischer (Venom), follows the foursome of Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg), Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson), Wichita (Emma Stone), and Little Rock (Abigail Breslin) as they continue to survive and thrive 10 years after the zombie apocalypse hit. As the trailers have shown us, this time around they're doing everything from celebrating Christmas in the White House to meeting up with a new group of survivors who bear eerie resemblances to their own group dynamics.

They're also, from the looks of things, packing their latest adventure with callbacks to the first film. Tallahassee is still painting the number 3 on every vehicle he drives (this time it's the Presidential limo), Columbus is still obsessed with his rules for survival, and phrases like "nut up or shut up" are still getting thrown around, even if newcomers happen to think they're a little dated. But of course, it wouldn't really be a Zombieland party without a visit from Bill Murray, who lit up the first film with one of the most memorable cameos ever. Now, thanks to the red band trailer that dropped Monday, we know we can expect at least a brief appearance from the legend.

Video of ZOMBIELAND: DOUBLE TAP - Red Band Trailer

Now, as loyal Zombieland fans will recall, Murray actually died in the first film, but this doesn't appear to be any kind of zombie resurrection. It's quite possible it's just a brief flashback to throw yet another knowing wink into the mix, but that's just fine with us. When it comes to Zombieland, the more metafictional things get, the better.

Zombieland: Double Tap arrives for more Twinkie-fueled carnage on October 18.